Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Named the No. 1 Top Workplace for 2023 by the Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is proud to be named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago among large companies for 2023 by The Chicago Tribune. The company has ranked among the top three firms for five consecutive years, holding the No. 1 spot three times. The award is based on employee feedback from independent employee surveys and speaks to the strength of the company's culture and commitment to helping Chicago-area buyers, sellers and renters Move Confidently.
Diane Glass, CEO, said, "It is truly an honor to be named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago. I am very proud of our organization and the people that make us us. I love to hear that our agents and employees describe our company culture as one of professionalism and inclusivity – it shows me that we're on the right track as an organization. But our guiding light has and always will be helping our clients Move Confidently."
The Top Workplaces list is based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of an organization including alignment, execution, and connection.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.
