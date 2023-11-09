Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Named the No. 1 Top Workplace for 2023 by the Chicago Tribune

Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is proud to be named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago among large companies for 2023 by The Chicago Tribune. The company has ranked among the top three firms for five consecutive years, holding the No. 1 spot three times.

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is proud to be named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago among large companies for 2023 by The Chicago Tribune. The company has ranked among the top three firms for five consecutive years, holding the No. 1 spot three times. The award is based on employee feedback from independent employee surveys and speaks to the strength of the company's culture and commitment to helping Chicago-area buyers, sellers and renters Move Confidently.