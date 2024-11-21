Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Offices Accept Toys for Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Through December 6, 2024

Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago will once again serve as toy donation sites for the Marine Corps Toys For Tots Foundation through December 6th.

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diane Glass, CEO of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to announce that the company's office locations will once again serve as toy donation sites for the Marine Corps Toys For Tots Foundation through December 6th. The Marines accept new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children throughout Chicagoland. The complete list of BHHS Chicago participating office locations can be found here: https://www.bhhschicago.com/toys-for-tots.