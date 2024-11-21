Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Offices Accept Toys for Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Through December 6, 2024

Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago will once again serve as toy donation sites for the Marine Corps Toys For Tots Foundation through December 6th.
CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diane Glass, CEO of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to announce that the company's office locations will once again serve as toy donation sites for the Marine Corps Toys For Tots Foundation through December 6th. The Marines accept new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children throughout Chicagoland. The complete list of BHHS Chicago participating office locations can be found here: https://www.bhhschicago.com/toys-for-tots.
Glass said, "Our company has participated in Toys For Tots for decades and it's something we look forward to every year. Our agents and staff reach out to their family and friends to spread the word that we're a donation site and our office locations make it so easy to drop off. Every year we are so touched by the generosity of our communities. Thank you, in advance, for considering a toy donation this year."
Toys for Tots does not accept battery operated toys for war-type toys.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.
