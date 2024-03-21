Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Recognized Among Top 12 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Global Network Companies at National Convention

It's always an honor for me to accept recognition on behalf of our brokers. They are truly the best in the business and make me so proud of the work they do every day on behalf of their clients... Post this

In individual office award categories, the firm's Michigan Avenue office ranked #9 in the nation.

Additionally, agents and teams who achieve consecutive years of exceptional sales earn Legend status at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Earning 25-Year Legend status for 2023 from the Evergreen Park office is Nancy Hotchkiss. The BHHS Chicago 10-Year Legends for 2023 include: IKGroup and TOPP Chicago Real Estate from the Lincoln Park office; Michael Rosenblum, Klopas Stratton Team, The Morgan Sage Team, and Keith Wilkey from the Michigan Avenue office and The Pattie Murray Team from the Glen Ellyn office. The BHHS Chicago 5-Year Legends for 2023 include: James Ziltz from the Lincoln Park office; Susan O'Connor Davis and Lindsay Everest from the Michigan Avenue office; The Anderson Group from the Glen Ellyn office; Kiki Clark and Polly Richardson from the Lake Forest office and Victoria Holmes from the Naperville office.

In all, 254 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago sales professionals were recognized for outstanding performance in national awards categories.

Diane Glass, BHHS Chicago CEO, said, "It's always an honor for me to accept recognition on behalf of our brokers. They are truly the best in the business and make me so proud of the work they do every day on behalf of their clients and the way they represent our company and industry in the world. It is truly my privilege to congratulate them on a job well done."

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.

