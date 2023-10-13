Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Wraps Up Community Kindness 2023

The results of our Community Kindness initiative are proof positive that a committed and focused group of people can accomplish great things. What started out as a week-long event has transformed into so much more. Our organization truly lives kindness throughout the year. Tweet this

The Community Kindness events in 2023 included a Habitat for Humanity build where volunteers worked on the frames of two homes, shred events that collected 5,810 pounds of paper to shred and 1188 pounds of electronic devices to recycle, food drives collected more than 575 non-perishable food items and necessities to support local food pantries, volunteers made 160 brown bag lunches for shelters, donation drives collected bed sheets, gift cards, craft supplies and more for the Finley Forever Foundation that supports kids, their parents and staff of the oncology department at Lurie Children's Hospital, packed 12,165 pounds of food equaling 10,228 meals at the Northern Illinois Food Bank, created 50 "Glam Boxes" to pamper cancer patients through Simply From the Heart, packed 258 boxes that held 45,728 meals that will feed 152 kids for a year at Feed My Starving Children, re-packed 2,520 bags of salad dressing for a total of 4,100 meals at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, baked 10 dozen cookies through Cookies from the Heart at Ronald McDonald House Near Lurie Children's Hospital, collected 180 donated items for WINGS, and collected more than 200 items for Cradles to Crayons during a shoe and school supply drive.

The Kindness Foundation is Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's philanthropic arm. A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, their mission is to support meaningful local initiatives that improve the communities the company serves and enhance the quality of life for fellow citizens.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West Suburban communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.

