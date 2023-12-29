Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Kindness Foundation Grants of $45,000 to The Sunshine Kids, an organization that supports children undergoing cancer treatment.
CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kindness Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, made a year-end grant this month of $45,000 to The Sunshine Kids which supports children undergoing cancer treatment. This adds to earlier 2023 Foundation grants to the HomeServices Foundation for Housing Equity and Habitat for Humanity Chicago area affiliates, both of which work to increase access to homeownership and generational wealth through education, investment in individuals, financial assistance and community reinvestment.
Joe Stacy, Kindness Foundation chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago senior vice president, and general sales manager, said, "I'm pleased to announce this grant to The Sunshine Kids. In addition to our grants earlier in 2023 of $20,000 to the HomeServices Foundation for Housing Equity and $11,000 to Habitat for Humanity as well as the support we provide to local charitable organizations during our annual Community Kindness events, we are working to make an impact locally as well as nationally. I continue to feel very grateful for the generosity of our agents and employees. They are why BHHS Chicago is the amazing company it is."
The Kindness Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to support meaningful local initiatives that improve the communities it serves and enhance the quality of life for fellow citizens. For more information on BHHS Chicago's Kindness Foundation, please click here.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.
Media Contact
Liz Dominello, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, 312-268-2749, [email protected], https://www.bhhschicago.com/
Daisy Danao, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, 312-268-0747, [email protected], https://www.bhhschicago.com/
SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
