Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Kindness Foundation Grants of $45,000 to The Sunshine Kids

I'm pleased to announce this grant to The Sunshine Kids. In addition to our grants earlier in 2023 of $20,000 to the HomeServices Foundation for Housing Equity and $11,000 to Habitat for Humanity as well as our Community Kindness events, we are working to make an impact.

The Kindness Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to support meaningful local initiatives that improve the communities it serves and enhance the quality of life for fellow citizens. For more information on BHHS Chicago's Kindness Foundation, please click here.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.

