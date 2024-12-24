Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Naperville Office Moves Confidently to New Space at 924 W. 75th Street in Naperville, Illinois

Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Moves Confidently to new office space at 924 W. 75th Street, Suite 112 in Naperville, Illinois
CHICAGO, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diane Glass, CEO of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, along with Michele Nixon, Managing Broker of the firm's Naperville office, and Mark Pasquesi, President of Brokerage, are pleased to announce that the firm has moved to a new space at 924 W. 75th Street, Suite 112, in Naperville, Illinois.
Glass said, "Naperville is a special place to call home. In fact, in 2024, Niche magazine made it official and named Naperville the No. 1 Best City to Live in America. That's high praise for a community. Naperville has exceptional public schools, great employment opportunities and abundant recreational activities. Villages surrounding Naperville like Oswego and Plainfield are also gaining popularity and offer additional options for consumers. Having an office presence in Naperville to help buyers and sellers Move Confidently has represented an important market for our real estate agents and our company, so we are thrilled to announce our new office location at 924 W. 75th Street.
Nixon added, "The office location is conveniently located on 75th Street near Springbrook Prairie. It has beautiful natural light from large windows and a bright white aesthetic that is welcoming and energizing for both our agents and their clients. The open concept allows for easy collaboration, while private conference space is available when desired. I am so proud to offer my agents such an inviting space to call home and welcome their clients."
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO
The Naperville office is located at 924 W. 75th Street, Suite 112. To reach the office, please call (630) 548-1800. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago for the third year in a row, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.
