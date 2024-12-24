Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Naperville Office Moves Confidently to New Space at 924 W. 75th Street in Naperville, Illinois

Having an office presence in Naperville to help buyers and sellers Move Confidently has represented an important market for our real estate agents and our company, so we are thrilled to announce our new office location at 924 W. 75th Street in Naperville, Illinois. Post this

Nixon added, "The office location is conveniently located on 75th Street near Springbrook Prairie. It has beautiful natural light from large windows and a bright white aesthetic that is welcoming and energizing for both our agents and their clients. The open concept allows for easy collaboration, while private conference space is available when desired. I am so proud to offer my agents such an inviting space to call home and welcome their clients."

For a confidential conversation, please reach out to Michele Nixon at (630)674-9209

or email her at [email protected].

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO

The Naperville office is located at 924 W. 75th Street, Suite 112. To reach the office, please call (630) 548-1800. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago for the third year in a row, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.

