Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commercial Real Estate Division

"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients," said Kevin Leonard, President & COO. Tweet this

"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients," said Kevin Leonard, President & COO. "The commercial clients seeking opportunities in Northeast Ohio often have interests that extend to the Pittsburgh MSA, and vice versa. By leveraging the strengths of our sister company's success in Pittsburgh, we are uniquely positioned to offer a seamless experience for our clients looking to capitalize on regional trends."

The Ohio Commercial Real Estate Division will offer a wide range of services, including:

Commercial Property Sales and Leasing:

Our Ohio Commercial Real Estate Division specializes in facilitating the sale and leasing of a wide range of commercial properties, including office spaces, retail outlets, industrial facilities, and more. Whether you are a business owner seeking a suitable space for your operations or an investor looking to buy or lease properties for portfolio diversification, our expert team is equipped with local market knowledge and negotiation skills to help you secure the perfect space or make a profitable investment.

Investment Advisory:

Navigating the complex world of commercial real estate investments requires careful planning and strategic insights. Our investment advisory services are designed to provide clients with a competitive edge. With the expertise of our CCIM-certified professionals, we offer personalized investment strategies, property analysis, and market assessments. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to commercial real estate, our team will guide you in making well-informed decisions that align with your financial objectives.

Market Research:

Staying ahead in the commercial real estate market requires access to accurate and up-to-date information. Our market research services offer clients the advantage of data-driven insights and trend analysis. We closely monitor market conditions, property values, rental rates, and economic factors to help clients make informed decisions. Whether you need market reports for investment planning or site selection analysis, our research team provides the necessary intelligence to support your success.

Tenant Representation:

For businesses seeking the ideal commercial space, our Tenant Representation services are tailored to meet your specific needs. Our experienced agents work diligently to identify properties that align with your requirements, negotiate favorable lease terms, and ensure a smooth transaction process. We take the time to understand your business objectives and find the most suitable commercial real estate solutions to help your organization thrive.

Landlord Representation:

"This will truly benefit you!" says Sharon Scheidemantle, Manager of the Commercial Division. Property owners and landlords benefit from our expertise in marketing and leasing their commercial properties. We leverage our extensive network and marketing resources to attract qualified tenants, negotiate leases that protect your interests, and manage the leasing process efficiently. Our goal is to help landlords maximize their property's occupancy rate and rental income while minimizing vacancies.

Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty distinguishes itself as one of the rare entities within the state of Ohio that provides specialized commercial real estate training opportunities for its agents. These programs enable agents to accrue valuable continuing education credits. Our firm firmly believes that empowering our agents, as well as the broader agent community within the market, will result in heightened value for clients across the entire region.

Media Contact

Joe Hubert, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, 412-548-1126, [email protected], https://www.stoufferrealty.com/

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty