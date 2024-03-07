Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate announces 2023 Annual Award Winners

Each year, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate recognizes agents who have demonstrated outstanding listing and sales performance, a positive attitude, a devoted work ethic and a positive impact on the community. The following agents were recently awarded for their accomplishments in 2023:

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- George Skarpalezos – Top Producing Agent of the Year

George Skarpalezos was honored with the "Top Producing Agent of the Year" Award. This award recognizes the exceptional level of accomplishment of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper agent with the highest sales volume for the year.

"George has won this award for the fifth time! He is just a rock-star real estate agent, working day and night for his clients and his hard work for all of them is paying off," shared Pat, as she presented him with the award. "His love of real estate and passion for his clients is unmatched."

Debbie Doliveira – Open Heart & Hands Award

Debbie Doliveira was the recipient of the "Open Heart & Hands Award" for 2023. Her peers nominated her for her numerous charitable efforts and positive community impact.

Debbie is a "hands-on volunteer" and serves on the MLS Board, the Community Relations Committee, as well as the Chairman of the Member Services and Programming Committee. She is president of the Golden Isles Alumnae Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha helping with local services and non-profits such as Morningstar, Hope 1312 Collective, the Brunswick Senior Care Center, and "Think Pink" – Breast Cancer Awareness. She volunteers twice monthly at Beloved, a single mom's ministry, and assists Southern Strut Dance Center with artistic needs.

"Debbie demonstrates unwavering dedication in her volunteer efforts. She consistently finds time to support multiple local organizations and actively encourages her peers to join in. It's truly heartening to have a member of our real estate family who gives back and makes a meaningful impact in our community" says Pat Cooper.

Nichole Vina – Rising Star Award

The Rising Star Award recognizes an agent who, within their first 12 -24 months of joining the real estate industry, has demonstrated dedication, and a positive attitude.

Nichole, who fell in love with Coastal Georgia's warm climate, friendly community, and endless adventures, has transitioned into the real estate industry to assist newcomers in discovering the area's unique charm.

Nichole decided to pursue a career in real estate, specializing in residential homes. Her mission is not only to help clients find their perfect house but also to unveil the hidden gems that make Coastal Georgia an extraordinary place to call home.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Nichole settled in Coastal Georgia several years ago, and her love for the region deepened as she explored its offerings and, later, experienced all it has to offer, with her son.

"We are incredibly proud of these agents for their outstanding achievements this year. I can't wait to see what 2024 holds for them," says Pat Cooper.

