Berman Enterprises Acquires The Current at Watershed Townhomes

"We are excited to welcome The Current at Watershed into the LIVEbe portfolio," said Elaine De Lude, vice president of LIVEbe Communities. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy to expand our presence in high-demand markets like Anne Arundel County. The community's premium location, exceptional amenities and thoughtfully designed townhomes make it an ideal choice for renters seeking a vibrant, convenient lifestyle."

Located at 3101 Runnel Lane in Laurel, The Current at Watershed offers a collection of spacious, high-quality townhomes with garages and private backyards. Residents have access to an array of refined amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, work-from-home areas, dog park, mountain bike park, nature trails and a pickleball court. The community also boasts an excellent location with convenient access to Fort Meade, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., enabling residents to easily connect to the area's key employment centers.

One of the few single-family, build-to-rent communities in the immediate area, The Current at Watershed sits adjacent to the Patuxent Wildlife Refuge, which features 13,000 acres of tranquil forest, meadows and wetlands. The nature-centric surroundings put residents within moments of several recreational opportunities.

"The Current at Watershed provides a fantastic opportunity for renters who want easy access to the best that Maryland has to offer, all while enjoying the perks of modern living," said Jennifer Rucker, vice President of LIVEbe Communities. "We are committed to providing residents with the highest level of service and are excited to be part of such a vibrant, growing community."

The Current at Watershed is now leasing, with a variety of floorplans available for prospective residents. For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit LIVEbe Communities at livebe.com.

About Berman Enterprises

Berman Enterprises is a multi-generational real estate and investment company founded on the principles of honesty, integrity, hard work, hands-on management, community and philanthropy. Employing a conservative financial strategy, Berman Enterprises has experienced sustained growth since brothers Melvin J. Berman and I. Wolford Berman founded the company in 1952.

Today, the Company and its affiliates own and manage more than 6 million square feet of commercial office, retail, industrial/flex, self-storage and residential properties in Maryland and Virginia. The Company also owns several hundred acres of developable land representing thousands of units of residential and hundreds of thousands of square feet of commercial and retail development potential.

About LIVEbe Communities

Headquartered in Rockville, Md., LIVEbe was founded in 2016 and is helmed by multifamily veterans Elaine De Lude and Jennifer Rucker. LIVEbe is the multifamily division of Berman Enterprises and was established with a specific focus on fostering a sense of community by offering a connected living experience for residents and employing LIVEbe Ambassadors who are forward thinking and passionate about providing exceptional customer service.

