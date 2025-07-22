BermudAir Partners with Blue Ocean to Enhance Customer Experience

"Their core business is the airline business, not contact center operations, so our partnership lets them focus on what they do best while we do what we do best: delivering a customer care solution that's critical to their success." — Kim Campbell, VP, Client Success and Acquisition, Blue Ocean Post this

The partnership addresses BermudAir's unique needs as a growing airline, with Blue Ocean providing:

Specialized Training Programs: Custom-developed training that ensures agents understand BermudAir's brand, destinations, and customer needs without requiring traditional travel agent backgrounds

Consistent Focus on Quality and Customer Experience: Strong foundation through a rigorous recruitment process that selects highly engaged customer service representatives, supported by 100% contact analysis, consistent performance coaching, and data-driven insights to enhance customer satisfaction and drive business performance.

Advanced Technology Integration: Unified platform hosting to enable both Blue Ocean agents and BermudAir's internal team to access real-time reporting and operational insights

Scalable Operations: Workforce management capabilities that adapt to promotional periods, weather-related disruptions, and seasonal demand fluctuations

"BermudAir represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we love working with," said Kim Campbell, Vice President, Client Success and Acquisition, at Blue Ocean. "They're committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience and understand that customer care is a strategic differentiator, not just a cost center. Their core business is the airline business, not contact center operations, so our partnership allows them to focus on what they do best while we do what we do best by providing a customer care solution that's absolutely critical to their success. We were able to provide a seamless transition and demonstrate strong results right away."

"As BermudAir continues to grow and expand our network, delivering a consistent and elevated customer experience remains central to our mission," said George Henderson, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder at BermudAir. "Partnering with Blue Ocean allows us to maintain the warmth and attentiveness that define our brand, while scaling our operations with confidence. Their team understands our values and has quickly become an extension of ours, helping us ensure that every interaction reflects the quality and care our guests expect."

BermudAir's unique positioning as a new entrant to the industry offering a distinctive blend of island hospitality, requires customer service representatives who can genuinely represent the brand's premium experience. Blue Ocean's comprehensive onboarding process ensures agents are equipped to handle everything from booking assistance to complex travel disruptions while maintaining the warm, professional tone that defines the BermudAir experience.

Blue Ocean's unified platform solution replaced BermudAir's previous technology setup, providing both Blue Ocean agents and BermudAir's internal team with better visibility into the impacts of promotions, cancellations, and other operational events, supporting more informed decision-making as the airline continues to grow.

Blue Ocean is committed to building a long-term partnership with BermudAir, working together to continuously enhance the customer experience as the airline evolves and strengthens its position as a premium carrier in the competitive aviation market.

About BermudAir

BermudAir is Bermuda's airline, committed to redefining the travel experience. With a fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft renowned for exceptional performance and passenger comfort, BermudAir exemplifies its commitment to excellence. Operating convenient flights to and from Westchester Country Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Charleston International Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Bradley International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and Richmond International Airport. BermudAir enhances connectivity to the U.S. East Coast, contributing to the growth and prosperity of Bermuda, BermudAir also operates flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport, Halifax Stanfield International Airport, and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Canada and has expanded to the Caribbean with services to Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla. With a dedication to exceptional service and curated onboard offerings that showcase the island's renowned hospitality and varied food and beverages available locally, BermudAir provides an unparalleled travel experience. For more information, please visit www.flybermudair.com.

About Blue Ocean Contact Centers

Blue Ocean Contact Centers is a customer experience partner focused on delivering high-value, relationship-driven customer care solutions. Serving clients globally, Blue Ocean specializes in creating differentiated customer experiences through engaged people, meaningful work, and technology-enabled insights. The company's approach goes beyond transactional service to build customer loyalty and drive business growth. Blue Ocean is committed to being the preferred partner for brands that share a deep belief in the importance of exceptional customer experience. They are part of IMP Group International Inc. and have been delivering service excellence since 1994. For more information, please visit https://blueocean.ca/.

