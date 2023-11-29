Bernard Maybeck Roos House Masterworks at Auction Dec 9th Alameda, CA

The December 9th auction of the Bernard Maybeck Roos House furniture is an incredibly rare opportunity for serious collectors, Museums or Institutions to consider owning an important piece of 20th Century design history. Post this

In the summer of 2000, Gus Bostrom, owner of California Historical Design, and his father were invited to attend a violin concerto at the Roos House. Gus, a young 20th Century decorative arts dealer and auctioneer, was in awe of this home and its furnishings. He met the owner, Jane, and her son Christopher whose great grandparents had built the home and stayed in touch with him. Through this relationship, the Roos House furniture will reemerge from storage as the centerpiece at the next California Historical Design auction in December.

The Roos House masterworks coming to auction include the monumental trestle table, as well as the large living room sofa and loveseat. The pieces are made of old-growth California walnut, each hand carved and painted with floral details. The Roos family crest was a centerpiece throughout the home and was also incorporated into the carved designs on each piece. It is unclear who crafted the designs for Maybeck, yet the work shows striking similarities to the output of Arthur and Lucia Mathews at their Furniture Shop.

The furniture designed by Bernard Maybeck was quite limited - and the amount that has survived even more so - with the vast majority sitting in public buildings or museums. The December 9th auction of the Roos House furniture is an incredibly rare opportunity for serious collectors to consider owning an important piece of 20th Century design history.

