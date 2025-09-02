bernette and Yaya Han Announce New Special Edition Machine at Dragon Con 2025

"This partnership has been such a rewarding journey, and I'm excited to share a tool that will empower makers everywhere," shared Han. Post this

"I'm thrilled to continue my collaboration with bernette through the new b38 Yaya Han Edition. After extensively testing the machine and creating costumes with it, I'm confident it will meet the needs of both new and seasoned sewists. This partnership has been such a rewarding journey, and I'm excited to share a tool that will empower makers everywhere," shared Han.

With Yaya's distinctive influence, the machine features her signature touches, including a bold purple design and curated accessories tailored for versatility. The machine is both powerful and user-friendly, equipped with multiple presser foot soles, practical features, and the ability to handle a wide range of projects. It also comes with extra presser feet and a set of matching cutting tools

The bernette 38 Yaya Han Edition will be available for purchase beginning mid-fall 2025 at participating dealers nationwide and through shop.berninausa.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

ABOUT YAYA HAN

Yaya Han is a world-renowned costume designer, cosplay entertainer, and author based in Atlanta, GA. Since discovering cosplay in 1999, Yaya has created more than 450 costumes spanning anime, manga, comic books, video games, science fiction, and original designs. Entirely self-taught, she has grown into one of the most recognizable figures in the global cosplay community.

Over the course of her career, Yaya has been a Programming Guest at more than 300 conventions worldwide, made numerous television appearances, collaborated with leading brands, and designed products for mass retail. She is also the author of the first book documenting modern cosplay culture. With her artistry, passion, and dedication, Yaya has played a pivotal role in establishing cosplay as a respected art form and continues to inspire makers and fans around the world.

