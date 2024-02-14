BerniePortal and MetLife Announce Solution to Help Small Employers Compete in the War for Talent

BerniePortal, the all-in-one Payroll / HR / Benefits platform for small business and MetLife, a global leader in insurance and employee benefits, are proud to announce a new solution to make it easier for small employers to offer broader benefits packages to their employees.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BerniePortal, the all-in-one Payroll / HR / Benefits platform for small business and MetLife, a global leader in insurance and employee benefits, are proud to announce a new solution to make it easier for small employers to offer broader benefits packages to their employees. Leveraging MetLife's comprehensive insurance solutions and BerniePortal's cutting-edge technology, it will offer efficiency and value to employers and employees alike.

As a result of the new solution, employers using BerniePortal's platform can have their employees' benefit elections seamlessly and securely transmitted to MetLife, review their MetLife bill and pay it automatically and electronically - all in BerniePortal. This represents a dramatic improvement for small employers versus the administrative burdens they currently face in order to offer a broad benefits package.

Faced with the current administrative challenges, many small businesses are limited in the employee benefits they offer. As an example, according to a September 2023 news release from The Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 35% of private non-union employers offer long term disability coverage. Meanwhile, most employers with more than 1,000 employees offer it. This gap puts small employers at a major disadvantage in the war for talent, while limiting small business employees' access to valuable insurance coverage. According to LIMRA's Insurance Barometer Study, 61% of consumers would feel financial hardship within one year if the primary wage earner in their household became sick or injured.

This new solution will launch for MetLife Group Dental, Vision, Life, Voluntary Life, Short Term Disability, and Long Term Disability products on June 1st, 2024.

"MetLife is a global leader, and we are thrilled to work with the MetLife team to address the full spectrum of administrative headaches small employers face when they want to offer a broad benefits package to their people - from eligibility to billing to premium collection," said Alex Tolbert, BerniePortal founder and CEO.

"At MetLife, we are committed to enhancing the customer experience and delivering on our customers' needs. By working with BerniePortal, we can address the administrative challenges small business owners face. We also share BerniePortal's dedication to serving small employers and empowering them to compete successfully in the war for talent," said Cynthia Smith, senior vice president, Regional Business at MetLife.

About BerniePortal:

BerniePortal's mission is to be the most trusted provider of the highest value HR tools and resources that help employers provide good places to work. Its flagship product, BerniePortal, is the all-in-one Payroll / HR / Benefits platform for small business that is supported by thousands of benefits professionals nationwide. Learn more at www.bernieportal.com.

About MetLife:

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Media Contact

Katie Shpak, BerniePortal, 1 615-555-5555, [email protected], www.bernieportal.com

SOURCE BerniePortal