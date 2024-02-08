BerniePortal Announces Speaker Lineup for 7th Annual Weekdays with Bernie Conference that includes speakers from UKG, Eli Lilly, Cisco, and Self Made Millennial

BerniePortal is excited to announce its speaker lineup for the 7th annual Weekdays with Bernie (WWB) Conference, which will take place at the Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tennessee, from April 8-10th, 2024. Weekdays with Bernie is the small business HR conference created by BerniePortal to bring education, connection, and support to small business HR professionals nationwide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BerniePortal is excited to announce its speaker lineup for the 7th annual Weekdays with Bernie (WWB) Conference, which will take place at the Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tennessee, from April 8-10th, 2024.

Weekdays with Bernie is the small business HR conference created by BerniePortal to bring education, connection, and support to small business HR professionals nationwide.

The keynote speaker this year is Aron Ain, the chairman of UKG and author of Work Inspired. UKG is one of the largest HR technology companies in the world, and Ain is one of the highest rated CEOs. He transformed his business into a billion-dollar company and a "Top Place to Work" and will show leaders how truly prioritizing employees isn't just good for employees - it's good for business.

The other general session speakers at Weekdays with Bernie 2024 include:

Senior Director of Employer Engagement at Eli Lilly, Dr. Jessica Rhodes:

Eli Lilly, one of the most valuable companies in the world, is internationally recognized for its commitment to pharmaceutical excellence. Dr. Rhodes' General Session topic is Employer Considerations for Patients with Obesity.

Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer of Cisco Systems, Gloria Goins:

Goins is the former head of Health Equity and Business Development at Amazon Pharmacy and was recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as one of the top 5 Amazon healthcare executives to know. Ms. Goins' general session topic is DEI, Unconscious Bias, and Healthcare Giants.

HR/Recruiting Leader and Social Media Influencer, Madeline Mann:

Mann has garnered an audience of millions and is best known for her award-winning job search YouTube and TikTok Channels, Self Made Millennial. Ms. Mann's general session topic is "Why are employees asking me that?" - How Viral Trends Have Transformed Workplace Discourse.

Founder & CEO of BerniePortal, Alex Tolbert:

Tolbert is the founder of BerniePortal and his general session topic will be "What's New with BerniePortal?"

During the three-day event, attendees will also have the opportunity to network with other industry professionals, attend smaller breakout sessions with additional outstanding speakers, earn SHRM and HRCI CE credits, and explore Nashville, TN. Click here to register.

BerniePortal's mission is to be the most trusted provider of the highest value HR tools and resources that help employers provide good places to work. Its flagship product, BerniePortal, is the all-in-one Payroll + HR + Benefits software platform for small business. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, it has over 5,000 employer clients and hundreds of employee benefit firm partners. Learn more at www.bernieportal.com.

Contact

Katie Shpak

[email protected]

BerniePortal

618 Church Street, Suite 310

Nashville, Tennessee

37219

Media Contact

Katie Shpak, BerniePortal, 1 6152491112, [email protected], www.bernieportal.com

SOURCE BerniePortal