BerniePortal Introduces New Recruiting Feature to Empower Small Businesses in the War for Talent

BerniePortal released a new recruiting feature that integrates with leading job boards and enables employers to show benefits to applicants.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BerniePortal, the all-in-one Payroll / HR / Benefits platform for small business, is excited to announce the launch of its new Recruiting feature. This innovative addition to BerniePortal is designed to revolutionize how small employers attract and hire top talent. As a result, small businesses will be able to compete more effectively with larger enterprises for talent.

Key Features of BerniePortal's Recruiting Feature Include:

API Integrations With Leading Job Boards such as Indeed, Glassdoor, Monster, ZipRecruiter, and more: Large employers have been taking advantage of job board integrations for years. These integrations allow the employer to automatically post jobs across many job boards, and also causes those jobs to get prioritized by candidates. BerniePortal's new Recruiting feature includes the same type of job board integrations large employers have, leveling the playing field when it comes to getting candidates to find and apply for an open role.

Customizable Knock-Out Questions: While more candidates might mean it will take HR more time to evaluate resumes, BerniePortal's knock-out question capability enables employers to efficiently filter out unqualified applicants and prioritize those who best fit their needs.

Careers Page: The new Recruiting feature includes a dedicated careers page that the employer can use on its own website - ensuring job listings are accurate, minimizing confusion and optimizing organization.

Integrated Benefits Presentation: Employers using BerniePortal's Recruiting feature can even show their benefits package directly to job candidates similar to how active employees see it, eliminating the need for traditional benefits booklets and making a better impression on candidates when it comes to their benefits.

"For too long, small employers have been at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to recruiting high quality candidates," said Alex Tolbert, co-founder of BerniePortal. "We're thrilled to bring this innovation to market and help the small business clients we serve attract the high quality talent they deserve."

BerniePortal's mission is to be the most trusted provider of the highest value HR tools and resources that help employers provide good places to work. Its flagship product, BerniePortal, is the all-in-one Payroll / HR / Benefits platform for small business that is supported by thousands of benefits professionals nationwide. Learn more at www.bernieportal.com.

