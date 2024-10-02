BerniePortal Partners with Ideon to Streamline Benefits Enrollment for Small Employers

BerniePortal and Ideon have partnered to launch an API solution that will securely transmit employee benefits information between BerniePortal and insurance companies.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BerniePortal, the all-in-one Payroll / HR / Benefits platform for small business and Ideon, a leader in data exchange and connectivity solutions for carriers and BenTech platforms, are proud to announce an agreement to offer a new API-based solution for transmitting employee benefits information between BerniePortal and insurance companies. This will provide value to employees, employers, benefits brokers, and insurance companies.

As a result of the new solution, employee benefit elections will automatically, accurately, and securely transmit from BerniePortal to insurance companies via Ideon's pre-built, advanced integrations.

"I first met with Ideon more than seven years ago, and have to admit being skeptical they could build what was described to me that day. But the Ideon team's perseverance has paid off, and we are thrilled to work with them and are excited about how this new solution will minimize errors, improve security, and save our stakeholders many hours of manual work every week," said Alex Tolbert, BerniePortal co-founder.

"We're excited to support BerniePortal in addressing the unique challenges small employers face in managing group benefits," said Steve Swad, CEO of Ideon. "By extending Ideon's enhanced connectivity to BerniePortal customers, we're eliminating error-prone processes and empowering small businesses to offer benefits without the administrative hassle. Fast and accurate data exchange is a true game-changer."

Ideon is a technology solutions provider powering the health and benefits ecosystem by enabling frictionless data connectivity, efficient data exchange, and ongoing data management. Learn more at www.ideonapi.com.

BerniePortal's mission is to be the most trusted provider of the highest value HR tools and resources that help employers provide good places to work. Its flagship product, BerniePortal, is the all-in-one Payroll / HR / Benefits platform for small business that is supported by thousands of benefits professionals nationwide. Learn more at www.bernieportal.com.

