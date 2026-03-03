BERNINA and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Bring New Harry Potter Inspired Machine to Sewing Rooms Worldwide

The debut machine marks the first product release under the collaboration, pairing iconic inspiration with premium performance.

AURORA, Ill., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BERNINA of America is bringing Harry Potter inspired magic to the sewing room with the new bernette 79 Harry Potter, marking the first product release under its collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP). This collaboration brings WBDGCP's expansive catalog of iconic characters and designs to the sewing and quilting community in a way never seen before.

Through this partnership, BERNINA and its Sister Companies, including Benartex and OESD are now the exclusive licensee for WBDGCP across embroidery, fabric, and the broader sewing category. The partnership ushers in the launch of premium embroidery collections from OESD, stunning fabric lines featuring Harry Potter designs, and a series of creative collaborations that fuse innovation, artistry, and craftsmanship.

"Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products is officially coming to life in the sewing room," said Paul Ashworth, CEO and President at BERNINA of America. "The new b79 Harry Potter is the first release in this collaboration and it's designed to spark creativity with the performance our customers expect from bernette."

The limited-edition b79 Harry Potter sewing and embroidery machine, co-designed by BERNINA and WBDGCP, features 500 stitches, including five exclusive Harry Potter themed decorative stitches, and 260 built-in embroidery motifs—with 42 Harry Potter designs plus 10 additional exclusive motifs for the generous 260 x 160 mm embroidery area—the machine invites makers to customize every project. With intuitive on-screen editing on a color touchscreen, sewists can edit, position, and combine designs to bring enchantment across garments, accessories, and home décor.

This unique alliance blends the renowned craftsmanship of BERNINA and bernette with WBDGCP's storytelling expertise, paving the way for bold, imaginative opportunities for makers everywhere.

Products are now rolling out through participating authorized dealers. To find a local dealer, visit the Dealer Locator at berninausa.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

ABOUT THE HARRY POTTER FRANCHISE

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, full-cast and single-voice audiobook productions bring the written words to life, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s26)

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America