BERNINA Brings Craft to Cinema in SEW TORN and Behind-the-Scenes Podcast

BERNINA machines and embroidery featured in indie thriller; new podcast episode with filmmakers and lead actress

AURORA, Ill., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BERNINA, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery, and quilting machines, announced its involvement in the upcoming independent feature film SEW TORN. The company provided machines and custom embroidery work, which integrates sewing and craftsmanship as key elements of the narrative.

Written by Fred and Freddy Macdonald and directed by Freddy Macdonald, SEW TORN follows Barbara Duggen, a seamstress who becomes entangled in a high-stakes situation after discovering a briefcase at the scene of a drug deal gone wrong. Her tools of the trade—including thread and a high-performance sewing machine—become essential to her survival. The film explores three branching paths based on the character's decisions, each leading to drastically different consequences.

The B 790, one of the company's most advanced sewing and embroidery machines, is featured throughout the film. BERNINA also created original embroidered portraits for the production.

"Working with BERNINA was an absolute pleasure," said director Freddy Macdonald. "Their support throughout every stage of production—from crafting intricate embroidery made up of millions of stitches to lending their exceptional machines and sewing expertise—was invaluable. Their passion for precision and creativity aligned perfectly with the spirit of SEW TORN."

In support of the film's release, the Sew & So Podcast has a special episode titled "Threading Destiny – Behind the Scenes of the Movie Sew Torn," available on all major streaming platforms. The episode threads together themes of sewing, storytelling, and fate with the team behind the film. Guests include Freddy Macdonald, the 24-year-old visionary director and youngest-ever Directing Fellow at the American Film Institute; his father and producing partner Fred Macdonald; and Irish actor Eve Connolly, who brings grit and heart to the lead role of Barbara.

Listeners will hear how SEW TORN blends sewn-in symbolism, embroidered "talking portraits," stitched title cards, and thread-powered effects to create a cinematic tapestry of tension, transformation, and consequence. The episode dives deep into the creative risks, emotional complexity, and production ingenuity that elevate SEW TORN beyond genre expectations.

To learn more, the trailer for SEW TORN can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRu8hLsgODo&t=1s

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

ABOUT SEW TORN

Barbara Duggen, 'The Mobile Seamstress', is struggling to keep her fabric shop alive. After a botched sewing appointment sets her on a quest to replace her client's lost button, she unexpectedly stumbles upon a drug deal gone bad. Faced with two downed motorcyclists, guns, and a briefcase - Barbara is completely torn. She is forced to pick between three choices: commit the perfect crime, call the police, or drive away. The narrative presents the repercussions of all three decisions, and the deadly confrontations that result from each as she gets entangled with the case's owner. Using thread to free herself, Barbara stops at nothing to save her store.

DIRECTED BY: Freddy Macdonald

WRITTEN BY: Freddy Macdonald, Fred Macdonald

STARRING: Eve Connolly, Calum Worthy, K Callan, Ron Cook, Thomas Douglas, Werner Biermeier, Veronika Herren-Wenger, with Caroline Goodall, and John Lynch

PRODUCED BY: Fred Macdonald, Sebastian Klinger, Barry Navidi, Socratis Zavitsanos, Diamantis Zavitsanos

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: Tristan Aufiero, Sunny Bathija, Letha Taylor Corbett, Ethan Craft, Marguerite Hoffman, Oliver Keller, Elena Kourkoumelis, Amy Lin, William Lin, Ronnie Lott, Gary MacDermid, Kurt Meier, Maria Meier, John Dillon Powell, Mariano Sanchez, Susanne Sanchez, Paul Thompson, Didi Wong, Calum Worthy, John Zavitsanos, Michael Zilkha

EDITED BY: Freddy Macdonald

