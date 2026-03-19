BERNINA Dealer Close to Home to Showcase Latest Sewing and Longarm Innovations at AQS QuiltWeek Hartford

Featuring expert demonstrations, advanced quilting technology, and exclusive event pricing at Connecticut Convention Center

GLASTONBURY, Conn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Close to Home, an authorized BERNINA dealer with three Connecticut locations, will participate in AQS QuiltWeek Hartford, taking place April 8–11 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The event is one of the region's premier quilting gatherings, bringing together enthusiasts, educators, and industry leaders for four days of creativity, education, and hands-on experiences.

Held daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (through Friday) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, AQS QuiltWeek Hartford features world-class quilt exhibits, educational workshops, and an expansive vendor hall showcasing the latest innovations in quilting and sewing.

Close to Home will have a strong presence at the event, with Booths #1303 and #1402 and dedicated classroom spaces featuring both domestic and longarm machines. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience BERNINA's latest technology firsthand, including the BERNINA 570 QE and BERNINA 770 QE PRO, which will be used in classroom settings, as well as the Q 16 Sit-down longarm machine in longarm-focused sessions.

In addition, the dealer will showcase the full line of BERNINA longarm quilting machines equipped with Q-matic quilting automation software, offering attendees an up-close look at advanced quilting capabilities designed to enhance precision, efficiency, and creative possibilities.

A highlight of Close to Home's presence will be Denise Gattinella, BERNINA longarm expert, who will be in the booth providing live demonstrations of longarm quilting with Q-matic software. Her expertise offers attendees a unique opportunity to see cutting-edge quilting technology in action and gain insights into how automation can elevate their quilting projects.

During the event, Close to Home will also offer some of the lowest prices of the year on BERNINA machines, providing attendees with a limited-time opportunity to invest in premium sewing and quilting technology.

Admission to AQS QuiltWeek Hartford is $15 for non-members and $12 for AQS members for a one-day pass.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Close to Home at Booths #1303 and #1402 to explore machines, attend demonstrations, and speak with knowledgeable staff about the latest in BERNINA sewing and quilting solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.americanquilter.com/quiltweek/show/new-england-2026/.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America