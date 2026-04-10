BERNINA Dealer High Country Quilts, Sewing & Vacuum Expands with New Highlands Ranch Location

Grand opening celebration on April 11 to feature exclusive giveaways, demonstrations, and community-focused experiences

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Country Quilts, Sewing & Vacuum, an authorized BERNINA dealer, is celebrating the grand opening of its second retail location in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new store expands the company's presence in the region, bringing premium sewing, quilting, and embroidery solutions closer to the local maker community.

The grand opening event will feature machine demonstrations, educational opportunities, and hourly prize giveaways, including a BERNINA 475 QE sewing machine awarded at 3:30 p.m. Early attendees will also receive special giveaways, with prizes available for the first 100 customers.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of BERNINA machines, including Q Series longarm quilting systems and the BERNINA 990, while connecting with BERNINA Brand Ambassadors and experienced staff. The event is designed to introduce customers to the store's offerings while fostering a welcoming, hands-on environment for makers of all skill levels.

"We're thrilled to expand High Country Quilts, Sewing & Vacuum with a new BERNINA retail location in Highlands Ranch," said Adam Wheaton, Operations Director of High Country Quilts, Sewing & Vacuum. "BERNINA represents quality, precision, and creativity—values that align perfectly with what we aim to bring to our customers every day. More importantly, we are community-based at our core. You can buy products anywhere, but what you'll find here is education, support, and lasting relationships. That's what makes this opening so meaningful to us."

The new Highlands Ranch location reflects High Country Quilts' continued commitment to serving the growing sewing and quilting community with premium products, hands-on education, and personalized support. By expanding into this area, the dealer aims to create a destination where customers can not only shop but also learn, connect, and grow their skills.

The grand opening event is free to attend. For more information, visit:

https://hcquilts.com/pages/classes-events-highlands-ranch?open=high-country-quilts-highlands-ranch-grand-opening

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America