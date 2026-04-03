BERNINA Dealer Pintuck and Purl to Exhibit at New England Quilt Expo

Three-day Manchester event to feature quilt displays, classes, and hands-on access to the latest sewing and quilting technology

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pintuck and Purl, an authorized BERNINA dealer, will participate in the New England Quilt Expo, taking place April 9–11, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester, New Hampshire. The annual event brings together quilting enthusiasts from across New England for a dynamic showcase of artistry, education, and innovation.

Open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the expo will feature an extensive exhibit hall, educational classes, and a wide range of quilt displays highlighting the craftsmanship and creativity of the quilting community.

Pintuck and Purl will be located at Booth #213, where attendees can explore a curated selection of BERNINA domestic sewing machines and quilting solutions, along with complementary tools and accessories designed to enhance precision and efficiency. The booth will also feature select specialty machines, including the recently released bernette 79 Harry Potter sewing and embroidery machine, offering attendees a look at creative, themed innovations within the BERNINA family of brands.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with knowledgeable staff, explore machine capabilities, and discover tools that support both everyday sewing and advanced quilting techniques.

Admission to the event is $15 for a single-day pass or $20 for a three-day pass, giving attendees full access to exhibits, classes, and vendor experiences throughout the weekend.

Pintuck and Purl invites attendees to visit Booth #213 to experience BERNINA innovation firsthand and gain inspiration for their next creative projects.

For more information about the event, visit www.bnpquilts.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE Pintuck and Purl