BERNINA Launches "Meet Me in Paris" Sweepstakes with Trips, Shopping Sprees, and 350+ Creative Prizes

AURORA, Ill., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery, and longarm machines, is inviting makers to dream big with its new "Meet Me in Paris" sweepstakes. Running July 13–November 15, 2025, the campaign will award more than 350 prizes—including trips to Paris, machine shopping sprees, and weekly creative gifts—designed to inspire and celebrate the maker community.

"BERNINA has always stood for quality, innovation, and the joy of creating," said Paul Ashworth, CEO and President of BERNINA of America. "The 'Meet Me in Paris' sweepstakes is a reflection of those values—a celebration of our community and the inspiration that drives it. We're proud to offer experiences and prizes that honor the passion of makers across the country."

Spanning 18 weeks from July 13 to November 15, 2025, the sweepstakes will award more than 350 prizes, making it one of the brand's most generous and exciting campaigns to date.

Grand Prize: Curated Travel Experience in Paris

At the core of the sweepstakes are four individual Grand Prize winners, each of whom will receive a custom-designed, experiential trip to Paris, France—one of the world's most creative cities. Each trip will include:

Round-trip airfare

Hotel accommodations

One curated activity per day

Select meals

Personalized touches to create memories that last a lifetime

Scheduled for 2026, the trips are thoughtfully crafted to reflect the values of creativity, quality, and elevated experience associated with the BERNINA name.

Machine Shopping Spree Prizes

In addition to the grand prize trips, the sweepstakes will award three machine shopping sprees, offering winners the opportunity to build the creative studio of their dreams. Winners will redeem their prizes at participating BERNINA Dealers, with BERNINA supplying the machines and accessories.

First Prize: $20,000 MSRP shopping spree

MSRP shopping spree Second Prize: $15,000 MSRP shopping spree

MSRP shopping spree Third Prize: $10,000 MSRP shopping spree

"This campaign is about more than just incredible prizes, it's about dreaming big," said Michaelynn Rose, Vice President of Marketing at BERNINA of America. "Whether it's the elegance of Paris or the excitement of upgrading your sewing studio, each element of the sweepstakes was designed to surprise and delight."

Weekly Prize Drawings

Each week, 20 winners will be selected to receive exclusive BERNINA merchandise and creative tools designed to inspire and delight. Weekly prizes include:

bernette Machines – Versatile, high-performance machines ideal for makers of all levels

Premium BERNINA Accessories – High-quality tools and add-ons that elevate every stitch

BERNINA BIG Books – Comprehensive, beautifully illustrated guides packed with expert techniques and project inspiration

BERNINA Skill Hub Classes – On-demand learning experiences led by industry professionals, perfect for building skills at your own pace

Curated Holiday Boxes – Seasonal surprises filled with festive, creativity-boosting essentials

Limited-Edition BERNINA Beret and Scarf Sets – Stylish, branded wearables that celebrate the maker lifestyle with a touch of Parisian flair

Thread Collections – Vivid, high-quality thread assortments to add color, texture, and precision to every project

Each prize is selected to support sewists, quilters, and makers at every stage of their creative journey.

Entry Information

To participate in the sweepstakes and explore the full list of ways to enter, participants can visit BERNINAMeetMeInParis.com.

