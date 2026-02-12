BERNINA of America Announces Brewer Sewing Leadership Appointments: Kristin Wermers Named President; Michaelynn Rose to Lead Marketing

Leadership updates reinforce strategic alignment and support continued growth across BERNINA of America's portfolio.

AURORA, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BERNINA of America announced key leadership appointments supporting continued growth and strategic alignment across its portfolio. Kristin Wermers has been appointed President of Brewer Sewing, and Michaelynn Rose, Vice President of Marketing for BERNINA of America, will oversee Brewer Sewing's marketing strategy and execution.

Wermers previously served as Vice President of Laurastar US, where she led US distribution through a period of sustained year-over-year growth and more than doubled revenue. Her leadership combined strong product strategy with disciplined sales execution, positioning Laurastar US for long-term success in a competitive market.

In her new role, Wermers will oversee Brewer Sewing while continuing to lead Laurastar US, ensuring consistency in strategy, operational excellence, and market focus across both organizations.

"Kristin is a growth-minded leader with a rare ability to scale businesses while strengthening brand value," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "Her success at Laurastar speaks for itself, and we are confident she will bring the same strategic discipline and momentum to Brewer Sewing as we continue to invest in our long-term growth."

In addition, Michaelynn Rose, Vice President of Marketing for BERNINA of America, will assume oversight of Brewer Sewing's marketing efforts. Rose has been instrumental in shaping BERNINA of America's marketing strategy, earning multiple industry awards for her innovative and thoughtful approach to brand building and customer engagement.

"Michaelynn has consistently elevated how we connect with our audiences through smart, creative, and highly effective marketing," Ashworth added. "Her leadership will ensure Brewer Sewing's marketing reflects the strength of the brand and the evolving needs of our dealer and partner network."

These leadership appointments underscore BERNINA of America's commitment to aligning experienced leadership with strategic growth initiatives, while continuing to support the independent retailers and creative communities at the heart of its business.

