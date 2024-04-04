BERNINA of America Celebrates National Serger Month with Brand New Web Series

"I'm looking forward to helping viewers open their minds and expand creatively through this series," said Mahshie, "Everyone is creative in some way and wherever your creativity takes you, a serger has the opportunity to take you there." Post this

"I'm looking forward to helping viewers open their minds and expand creatively through this series," said Mahshie, "Everyone is creative in some way and wherever your creativity takes you, a serger has the opportunity to take you there."

Viewers can tune in every other Tuesday through July 2024 by simply signing up with their email address at shop.berninausa.com/thejoyofserging. For a first look at The Joy of Serging, the first episode featuring Amanda Murphy is available now on YouTube.

In line with the mission to make serger machines accessible to all makers, BERNINA of America has introduced the L 890 Quilters Edition. This machine has been tailored with the quilter in mind. The fast and precise machine features the One-Step BERNINA Air Threader along with Total Stitch Control and comes with curated additions to enhance the quilting experience. The machine can be purchased directly through the BERNINA USA website or at select BERNINA authorized dealers.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America