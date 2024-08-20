BERNINA of America Celebrates Winners of the 2023 Synchrony Pillars Project Grant

Finger Lakes Fabric and Aurora Sewing Center are among ten small businesses awarded

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BERNINA of America, the leading sewing, longarm, and serger manufacturer is pleased to announce that BERNINA authorized dealers, Finger Lakes Fabric of Skaneateles, NY and Aurora Sewing Center of East Aurora, NY were named winners of the 2023 Synchrony Pillars Project. The Synchrony Pillars Project Grant honors small business owners who drive progress in not only their industries, but their communities.

"We were extremely excited and surprised when we learned we had been chosen as a recipient of the 2023 Synchrony Pillars Project Grant," shared Scott Perry, owner of Aurora Sewing Center. The authorized BERNINA dealer demonstrated its commitment to their local Buffalo and Rochester communities by focusing on donation efforts to local charities rooted in creativity, comfort, and community, such as Reagan's Rainbows for Hope, Comfort Quilters, and Pete's Pillows.

As two of the ten businesses selected, Finger Lakes Fabrics and Aurora Sewing Center have each been awarded $10,000 to put toward the digital transformation of their business to continue to foster growth and community. This year's requirements required small business owners to share their roots, goals for the business, as well as how the business has had an impact on the local community. While each has their own origin story, both authorized BERNINA dealers have brought together their local sewing communities to benefit nonprofit organizations through fundraisers, drives, and more.

"It is extremely rewarding to be given the Pillar award at such an early stage of our business," said Jolene Fitch, owner of Finger Lakes Fabrics. From leading library classes and programs like "Knitting for a Cause," the local shop strives to create an environment that allows creativity and community to meet. "Our sewing community is like a family in the best way. Our customers are kind and generous to us, to each other and to those in need."

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

