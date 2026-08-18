BERNINA of America Introduces the Liberty Edition, a Collaboration Celebrating Creativity, Craftsmanship, and Unmistakable Style

"BERNINA and Liberty both stand for uncompromising quality and creativity," says Andrea Goddard, Product Manager at BERNINA International. Post this

The partnership brings together two brands with 19th-century roots and a shared conviction that craftsmanship and creativity belong together. BERNINA was founded in 1893 by Karl Friedrich Gegauf and has stood for the highest-quality sewing machines since 1932. Liberty was founded in 1875 by Arthur Lasenby Liberty and evolved from a visionary London emporium into a globally renowned design and fabric brand. Both brands have built enduring legacies through a unique combination of craftsmanship, innovation, and creative vision.

"BERNINA and Liberty both stand for uncompromising quality and creativity," says Andrea Goddard, Product Manager at BERNINA International. "As a quilter and long-time Liberty fan, this project has been close to my heart. Liberty is much more than a fabric house. Behind every print are hand-painted designs and an archive with 60,000 historical designs. Our goal was to bring Liberty's 150-year design heritage together with BERNINA's precision engineering and functionality in two limited edition machines."

Each machine carries an iconic Liberty floral print on its faceplate. For the B 495, BERNINA selected the romantic Velasco Meadow print, while the Glen Lyon Blooms print was chosen for the B 580 Liberty Edition.

The collection was shown publicly for the first time at BERNINA University 2026 in New Orleans, where more than 900 guests representing dealers across the United States gathered.

The BERNINA 495 Liberty Edition

Liberty's Velasco Meadow print runs across the faceplate of this limited-edition sewing machine, which arrives with an exclusive trolley and a matching dust cover. It is designed for creativity and performance, featuring:

32 exclusive Liberty decorative stitches

An easy-to-navigate color touch screen with an on-demand Sewing Consultant

Three extra presser feet, in addition to the five standard ones

The BERNINA Free Hand System, which raises and lowers the presser foot with only the knee lifter

Automatic thread cutting for clean seam finishes with evenly sized thread ends

Adjustable presser foot pressure to sew a variety of materials with ease

The B 495 Liberty Edition, including trolley, will retail for $3,749.

The BERNINA 580 Liberty Edition

This limited-edition machine features the Liberty Glen Lyon Blooms print, along with a coordinating trolley set and dust cover. It offers everything the B 495 does, then adds the capability to embroider, along with more room and more control:

91 Liberty embroidery designs for iconic embellishments

An included embroidery module with a 15.7 by 5.9-inch embroidery area

An extended freearm with 8.5 inches to the right of the needle to handle big quilts with ease

A 9 mm maximum stitch width, widening what the decorative stitches can do

BERNINA Dual Feed, which feeds fabric evenly from above and below for slippery and layered materials

Sewing speeds up to 1,000 stitches per minute

A lower thread sensor that warns when the bobbin is running low

The B 580 Liberty Edition, including trolley set and embroidery module, will retail for $6,999.

For more information or to find an authorized dealer, visit berninausa.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

ABOUT LIBERTY

Since its founding by Arthur Lasenby Liberty in 1875, Liberty has been renowned for distinctive British design, exceptional fabrics and creative innovation. Shortly after opening its first store on London's Regent Street, the company began developing its own textiles and, by the end of the 19th century, had become synonymous with avantgarde textile design. Today, Liberty is one of the world's most recognised fabric brands.

At the heart of the brand is its in-house design studio in London. Each year, Liberty designers create hundreds of new patterns, drawing inspiration from an archive of more than 45,000 historical artworks and designs. Many fabrics originate from hand-drawn concepts that blend historical references with contemporary influences.

The iconic Liberty department store in London's West End, opened in 1924 in a distinctive Tudor Revival style, remains one of the most celebrated landmarks in British retail.

Alongside its fabric collections, Liberty is known for its exceptional collaborations. Recent projects include a collection created in partnership with the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. The fabrics combine Liberty signature patterns with the aesthetic of the Regency era and were redrawn and recoloured by the Liberty Design Studio using historical artworks from the archive as inspiration.

Today, Liberty fabrics are cherished by fashion makers, quilters and sewing enthusiasts around the world and are recognised for creative expression, craftsmanship and timeless pattern design.

Media Contact

Kelly llis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications

SOURCE BERNINA