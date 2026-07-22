BERNINA of America Marketing Team Earns Top Distinction at PR Daily's 2026 Content Marketing Awards

Team of the Year award recognizes the company's community-first marketing strategy and its measurable impact on growth, engagement, and customer loyalty
AURORA, Ill., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BERNINA of America has been named Team of the Year in PR Daily's 2026 Content Marketing Awards, announced live on June 18 during the annual luncheon at City Winery in New York. The honor is awarded to a single marketing team across all industries nationwide and is among the program's top distinctions.
Presented by PR Daily and Ragan Communications, the Content Marketing Awards recognize companies, organizations, and agencies that use content to build audience trust, support business goals, and deliver measurable results.
BERNINA of America earned the distinction for its community-first marketing strategy, which centers storytelling, education, and product purpose in every campaign. By integrating e-commerce, public relations, social media, paid media, email, and content into a unified operating plan, the team created cohesive customer journeys for the makers who sew, quilt, and embroider with BERNINA machines.
The approach delivered measurable results, including a significant year-over-year increase in e-commerce revenue, with machine sales emerging as the company's primary growth engine. Signature brand moments such as BERNINA University and targeted product introductions translated innovation into hands-on education, placing subject-matter experts front and center for the maker community.
"This award belongs to a team that shows up every day for the people who create with BERNINA. Everything we do begins with our community of makers, and it is deeply rewarding to see that commitment recognized among the best in the industry," said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America.
The honor came shortly before the team delivered one of its largest annual events, welcoming independent BERNINA dealers from across the country to BERNINA University 2026 in New Orleans, where the team introduced the company's newest generation of machines.
For more information about BERNINA of America, visit berninausa.com.
ABOUT BERNINA
BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.
Media Contact
Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], lola-charles.com
SOURCE BERNINA
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