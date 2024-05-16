BERNINA of America Provides Machines to New Design Competition Series

"Our tagline here at BERNINA is 'Made to Create,' and we cannot wait to see what these disruptors create on OMG FASHUN with these innovative machines," said Michaelynn Rose, vice president of marketing for BERNINA of America. Post this

In addition to a variety of notions, the manufacturer has provided over 30 machines to OMG FASHUN. The machines include the BERNINA 570 QE, B 700 E, L 860, and B 475 QE Kaffe Fassett Edition. From an innovative serger to an embroidery powerhouse, all machines offer precision and features for ease of use and creativity during the competition.

"Our tagline here at BERNINA is 'Made to Create,' and we cannot wait to see what these disruptors create on OMG FASHUN with these innovative machines," said Michaelynn Rose, vice president of marketing for BERNINA of America.

The brand new competition series airs Mondays at 9 PM ET/PT on E! with two back-to-back half-hour episodes.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

ABOUT OMG FASHUN

E! teams up with trailblazing style icon Julia Fox and renowned image architect Law Roach as they host the new eccentric fashion design competition series "OMG Fashun," premiering with two back-to-back half-hour episodes on Monday, May 6 at a special time 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Back-to-back episode premieres to follow weekly with shift back to 9:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. ET/PT respectively.

Handcrafted is the new haute couture on "OMG Fashun" as Julia inspires pioneering fashion disruptors to upend traditional style convention, break the rules and redefine "cool." Each episode challenges three disruptors to create a boundary-breaking look born of Fox's beautifully bold brain. Using materials and techniques that would make fashion's so-called gatekeepers squirm, the contestants must race against the clock to compose and style their unconventional ensembles for the judging panel, consisting of Fox, Roach and a rotating expert guest judge. The disruptor with the most eye-catching, unexpected and cutting-edge look is crowned the winner of the competition. Each week's winner is awarded a $10,000 cash prize and gets their garment modeled by Fox.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 773-208-7707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America