BERNINA of America Recaps Dream Studio Sweepstakes with Over $100K in Prizes

Winners Celebrated with Local Dealers and Now Share Their Experiences After Winning

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BERNINA of America, the leading manufacturer of premium sewing, longarm, and serger machines, has concluded its largest sweepstakes to date, Dream Studio Sweepstakes, and follows up with grand prize winners. The year-long sweepstakes offered participants a chance to win a variety of desired prizes and generated wide excitement throughout the duration of the sweepstakes.

Boasting over $100,000 in prizes, the sweepstakes garnered attention and entries across the United States. From September 2022 through July 2023, lucky winners were awarded prize packages including machines, virtual classes, giftcards, fabrics, and more. While prize packages varied each drawing period, all were equipped with tools to create.

Not only was this the largest sweepstakes BERNINA has hosted, this sweepstakes was also unique in the way dealers played a key role in prize distribution. BERNINA dealers brought a personalized touch by creating a celebratory and communal atmosphere. Many of the winners were routed to their trusted shops to receive their prizes. Owner of The Iowa Quilt Block, Shelley Draur, shared her enthusiasm for the sweepstakes and delivering the grand prize, "Not only were we thrilled to be a part of the whole process, we were blown away to learn the grand prize winner was in our area!"

While local shop owners were impacted positively, the winners ultimately were gifted with products to truly build their very own Dream Studio. One prize winner, Lois A., has been a BERNINA brand loyalist since 1967 and was in a state of disbelief and elatement at the news of being selected, "Never in my lifetime had I thought that I would be able to justify the cost of the BERNINA Q 16. It was on the top of my list, but there were times that all I could do was just shake my head in disbelief that this was really happening to me."

Since receiving her prize package, Lois has been focused on completing outstanding projects with her Q 16, crafting a cover for her machine, and exploring the stitch options. Lois shared, "I have quilted four since I got the Q 16 and know that I would not have finished that many using my older machine. Needless to say, I love the prizes."

This sweepstakes was a demonstration of the commitment BERNINA of America has in fostering creativity, community, and innovation through the sewing and quilting community. For more information on BERNINA of America and its wide range of products, visit bernina.com.

Special thank you to the dealers that presented grand prize winners with their prizes:

The Quilt Block of West Des Moines, IA

Idaho Sewing & Vacuum of Meridan, ID

Wayside Sewing of Marlborough, MA

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers, and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America