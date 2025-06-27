BERNINA of America Unveils Next-Generation Machines and Creative Partnerships at BERNINA University 2025

"We're proud to introduce a collection of products and partnerships that truly represent the best of BERNINA: precision engineering, thoughtful innovation, and a deep understanding of our makers," shared Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. Post this

An Entire Series, Enhanced for the Joy of Creating

At the heart of this year's product reveal is an upgrade to one of the manufacturer's most popular series of machines, the BERNINA 7 Series. Joining the B 790 PRO is the B 770 QE PRO, B 735 PRO, and the B 700 PRO, allowing for a full line of innovation and performance. The new models introduce upgrades in sewing, quilting, and embroidery—powered by next-generation stitchprecision2™ Technology—offering makers more control over every detail.

Each of the three upgraded models delivers more than just refinement, they introduce new ways to experience BERNINA. From enhanced features and intuitive interfaces to deeper customization, the redesigned series was built to elevate creativity and overall performance.

"We're proud to introduce a collection of products and partnerships that truly represent the best of BERNINA: precision engineering, thoughtful innovation, and a deep understanding of our makers," shared Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America, "Whether you're new to sewing or a seasoned sewist, there's something in this launch designed to elevate your experience."

Compact in Size, Big on Possibility: Introducing the New Series 3 Machines

Also announced was the new BERNINA 3 Series, which includes the next generation of the B 325 and B 335 machines. These machines have been designed for both beginner and experienced sewists alike who are looking for exceptional quality and innovative features in a compact form. Enhancements include a color touchscreen, an extensive stitch library, and the innovative Creative Consultant, which provides real-time tips based on fabric type and settings. These machines allow for any skill level to explore their creativity without compromising space.

A Beloved Machine Returns with a New Twist

BERNINA also introduced a special edition, the bernette 68 AIRLOCK Makers Edition. This beginner-friendly combo serger is designed to meet every maker's needs with an automatic air threader, 5-inch work space, Micro Thread Control, knee lifter for handsfree presser foot control, and more. Plus, the Makers Edition comes in a striking turquoise color and an accessory package for the DIY sewist.

A Sneak Peek at bernette and Yaya Han Collaboration

A special highlight of BERNINA University was the preview of an upcoming collaboration with internationally acclaimed cosplay artist and designer Yaya Han. Celebrated for her intricate, high-impact designs and her influence within the global cosplay community, Han has partnered with bernette, an extension of BERNINA, to design a machine with creative versatility in mind. More details on the Yaya Han edition will be shared soon.

Expanding the Possibilities: New Hoops Designed for Precision and Performance

In a nod to maker feedback, BERNINA introduced an all-new line of embroidery hoops—headlined by the long-requested Magnetic Hoop, designed to simplify setup and prevent fabric distortion. Ideal for embroidery enthusiasts, the Magnetic Hoop allows for faster, more intuitive hooping while ensuring precise alignment and consistent results.. Also part of the release is the Clamp Hoop. With a thoughtfully engineered shape that accommodates common square formats, it's perfect for edge-to-edge quilting.

Rounding out the collection are the new Clamp Hoops in small and medium sizes, along with Sock Hoop Inserts.

A New Partnership on the Horizon

Capping off a week of innovation, BERNINA previewed an exciting new partnership. While full details remain under wraps, the collaboration promises to blend innovative design, expert craftsmanship, and a unique creative perspective. More will be revealed soon.

Newly announced products will begin rolling out through participating authorized dealers in fall 2025, with additional launches continuing into winter 2026. For more information or to find a dealer near you, visit berninausa.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

