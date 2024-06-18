BERNINA of America Unveils Trio of Innovative Cutting-Edge Machines

Introducing the BERNINA 990, BERNINA 735 Patchwork Edition, and bernette 08 Straight Stitch - Precision Swiss Engineering Meets Next-Level Features

AURORA, Ill., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BERNINA of America, the leading sewing, longarm, and serger manufacturer is thrilled to introduce three new products to their line up of innovative machines; the BERNINA 990, BERNINA 735 Patchwork Edition, and the bernette 08 Straight Stitch machine.

After much anticipation from the brand's Magic campaign, the machines were unveiled at BERNINA University, the annual conference for BERNINA dealers. At the forefront of the reveal was the BERNINA 990, the manufacturer's largest machine to date that has been meticulously constructed to offer the most advanced combination of a sewing and embroidery machine. The B 990 has been years in the making and is released as the latest top-of-the-line machine from BERNINA. With incredible advancements, the product team has ensured that the functionality of the machine was user friendly for creatives of all skill levels.

"The BERNINA 990 exemplifies our enduring dedication to innovation while upholding our legacy of Swiss precision," said Paul Ashworth, president and CEO of BERNINA of America. He continued, "This machine, along with the BERNINA 735 Patchwork Edition and bernette 08 Straight Stitch have been designed with the utmost craftsmanship and detail. It is with immense pride that we share these incredible machines with the world."

Key Features of the BERNINA 990:

Allows for those to sew, quilt, and embroider with flawless precision and speed.

Expansive 14 inches of space to the right of the needle on an engineered extended free arm.

A large 10-inch touch screen with modern, intuitive gestures, icons, and the included touch screen pen or mouse to access over 2,900 stitch patterns and 879 built-in embroidery designs.

Technology like the BERNINA Placement Scanner, integrated camera, BERNINA Pinpoint Laser

The new BERNINA Integrated Stitch Regulator (BISR) for all quilting applications, which allows for stitch regulation with any free-motion foot for techniques like rulerwork and couching.

"I am so proud and excited for the BERNINA 990 to be introduced as our top-of-the-line machine. Not only is it a beautiful machine, the advancements, features, and interface are such a leap into the future and modern technology," shared Hayley Grzych, top of the line specialist for BERNINA of America. She continued, "So much thought was put into the B 990 to ensure it's both innovative and practical, while maintaining the integrity expected of BERNINA."

Additionally, the BERNINA 735 Patchwork Edition was introduced with the quilting and patchwork enthusiasts in mind. The powerful and stylish machine adorned in the signature red of BERNINA features a 5.5mm stitch width that ensures the precise piecing of intricate patchwork with an array of practical and decorative stitches, plus useful functions like the Triple Stitch, which allows quilters to create bold seams and embellishments. The B 735 PE includes the red BERNINA Three-Sole Walking Foot with Seam Guide, Patchwork Foot #37, and a Special Edition dust cover.

Rounding out the trio is the bernette 08 Straight Stitch machine, which has been built for speed and power. Boasting an impressive 1,600 stitches per minute, a robust motor, extra-large bobbin capacity, and an included extension table, the b08 Straight Stitch is designed to make quick work of sewing projects without compromising on signature stitch quality of BERNINA.

"Being able to introduce the trio of machines to the BERNINA family is exhilarating. The B 990 has been years in the making to become the ultimate machine, while the BERNINA 735 Patchwork Edition and b08 Straight Stitch have been crafted with the consumer's specific goals in mind," said Christy Burcham, vice president of education and training. "There is a BERNINA for everyone and this assortment demonstrates just that. We cannot wait for dealers and consumers alike to experience the innovative advancements with the continued quality that BERNINA is known for."

All three machines will be available through participating authorized BERNINA and bernette dealers beginning in the fall of 2024. The BERNINA 990 is available to preorder now. For more information and to find a dealer near you, visit bernina.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers, and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America