BERNINA of America Ushers in a New Era of Creativity at BERNINA University 2026, Led by the New B 790 ULTRA

"The BERNINA 790 ULTRA represents the very best of what we do: precision engineering and thoughtful innovation working together to give makers more control, more creativity, and more confidence in every project," said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. Post this

As the new top model of the BERNINA 7 Series, the BERNINA 790 ULTRA takes sewing, quilting, and embroidery to an entirely new level. Among its standout new features are the BERNINA Integrated Stitch Regulator (BISR), which maintains perfectly even stitch lengths across quilting applications including ruler work; Stitch Plate Recognition, which automatically identifies the stitch plate in use; Jumbo Stitch, which enlarges stitches up to 500% for striking decorative effects; and a new on-board Help Center that puts the user manual, quick start guide, and Creative Consultant right at the maker's fingertips.

The B 790 ULTRA also offers a wide range of new features for customizing, placing, and editing quilt designs, bringing the precision and flexibility of professional computerized quilting to an embroidery machine. For makers who quilt, sew, and embroider, it sets a new high mark for the B 7 Series.

"The BERNINA 790 ULTRA represents the very best of what we do: precision engineering and thoughtful innovation working together to give makers more control, more creativity, and more confidence in every project," said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. "But this year's introductions go well beyond a single machine. From a heartfelt collaboration with Liberty to our all-new L 6 Series Sergers and the smart, accessible bernette 50 Series, there's something here designed to inspire makers at every stage of their journey."

Where Swiss Engineering Meets British Artistry: The BERNINA Liberty Edition Machines

BERNINA also debuted the Liberty Edition, a limited-edition collaboration with the storied British design house that pairs Swiss engineering with its celebrated prints. Two models anchor the collection: the B 495, for sewing and quilting, in the Velasco Meadow print, and the embroidery-ready B 580 in the Glen Lyon Blooms print. Each offers 32 exclusive decorative stitches, and the B 580 adds 91 exclusive embroidery designs; both machines arrive with a coordinating trolley and a dust cover printed to match the faceplate.

Effortless Edge Finishing: The New L 6 Series

BERNINA also introduced the L 6 Series Sergers, a pair of machines that bring professional-quality finishing within easy reach: the L 660 overlocker for seams, edge finishes, and rolled hems, and the L 620 coverstitch machine for clean hems, bindings, and topstitching. Both take the frustration out of work that has long intimidated home sewists, with the One-step BERNINA Air Threader, color-coded threading, and key adjustments that can be made on the fly.

Compact Machines, Bigger Ideas: The bernette 50 Series

Rounding out the announcements, the new bernette 50 Series brings smart, compact sewing and embroidery within reach. The bernette 57 keeps everyday sewing simple, while the bernette 59 adds an easy entry into embroidery. With built-in WiFi and the free StitchDirect app, makers can design and edit motifs on a phone or tablet and then send them directly to the machine.

Newly announced products will begin rolling out through participating authorized dealers in fall 2026. For more information or to find a dealer near you, visit berninausa.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications

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