BERNINA Offers Limited-Time B 880 PLUS Bundle with $7,999 in Savings

"At the high end of the market, we're seeing a shift from casual hobbyists to committed makers building dedicated creative spaces at home," said Paul Ashworth, CEO and President of BERNINA of America. Post this

At the center of the offer is the BERNINA 880 PLUS, a machine engineered for versatility and precision. Featuring over 1,700 stitch patterns, 460 built-in embroidery designs, a large color touchscreen, BERNINA Dual Feed, and an expansive sewing area, it delivers quiet, fast, and precise performance across a wide range of projects—from detailed embroidery to large-scale quilting—with professional-quality results.

The two bundle options allow customers to tailor their setup based on how they create:

Embroidery-Focused Studio: Pairs the BERNINA 880 PLUS with the Embroidery Module and a Skill Hub Class, unlocking advanced embroidery capabilities, expanded creative control, and guided learning. Dedicated embroiderers get everything they need to work at a professional level without a separate dedicated machine.

Quilting-Focused Studio: Pairs the BERNINA 880 PLUS with the BERNINA Hoop Frame and a Skill Hub Class, offering a compact, space-conscious solution for quilting projects that deliver longarm-quality results without the dedicated floor space of a traditional longarm system.

Both bundles are priced at $7,000, representing $7,999 in instant savings off the combined retail value of the machine and accessories, and include access to a BERNINA Skill Hub Class to ensure users can fully leverage the machine's capabilities from the start.

The BERNINA 880 PLUS bundle offer is available through participating authorized BERNINA dealers nationwide while supplies last. Customers can learn more at their local dealer or purchase online with convenient in-store pickup, combining digital convenience with personalized support. To learn more or find a participating dealer, visit https://shop.berninausa.com/bernina-880-plus-offers.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, LLC, 1 3128330008, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA