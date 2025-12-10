BERNINA Reinforces Longarm Leadership Through Swiss Engineering, Dealer Expertise, and Customer-Driven Innovation

"BERNINA longarms are built with one purpose: to support creativity at the highest level," said Christy Burcham, vice president, education and training at BERNINA of America. Post this

For over 130 years, BERNINA has been defined by its focus on engineering excellence. That legacy is clear in the longarm category, where every machine is built with the same foundational technology, including:

The beloved BERNINA Stitch Regulator (BSR)

Consistent stitch quality at any speed

An intuitive, unified interface

Advanced ergonomics and smooth handling

This consistency means quilters can select the machine size, frame, or configuration that best fits their space and workflow without sacrificing performance.

"BERNINA longarms are built with one purpose: to support creativity at the highest level," said Christy Burcham, vice president, education and training at BERNINA of America. "Whether a quilter is finishing their first project or starting a business, they deserve the same technology, precision, and reliability throughout their journey."

BERNINA sells exclusively through independent local dealers, a deliberate choice that places education and customer support at the center of the experience.

Through this model, quilters receive:

Personalized machine demonstrations

Hands-on training and onboarding

Hands-on support from certified BERNINA Q Series dealers who are trained to properly use and service the machines

Education that evolves alongside their skills

A clear and confident trade-up pathway

This holistic approach ensures that quilters of all levels can continue to grow while remaining supported by a trusted community resource.

Complementing BERNINA's engineering and education is the enthusiasm of the quilters themselves. Real customers are sharing their longarm experiences through digital content and in-store materials, providing authentic insight into how the machines elevate their creativity.

Their stories reflect common themes:

Greater confidence from consistent stitch regulation

The ability to take on more ambitious projects

The freedom to customize their setup

A renewed excitement for what's possible

These firsthand experiences highlight how BERNINA longarms inspire quilters to explore new techniques and grow into the next stage of their craft. Videos can be viewed HERE.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America