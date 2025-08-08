BERNINA Roadshow Comes to Mt. Kisco, NY's Pins and Needles

"This year is special because we're bringing Hayley to Mt. Kisco to help showcase everything new and exciting from BERNINA," said Lisa Alfonzetti, owner of Pins and Needles. "Our customers can come together, get inspired, and discover new ways to create." Post this

"This year is special because we're bringing Hayley to Mt. Kisco to help showcase everything new and exciting from BERNINA," said Lisa Alfonzetti, owner of Pins and Needles. "It's not just about machines, it's about community. Our customers can come together, get inspired, and discover new ways to create."

Event Highlights:

Live demos of the newly announced BERNINA 7 PRO Series machines, the new B 3 Series machines, and expanded embroidery hoop options

A first look at the bernette 68 Special Edition Makers Edition, with a renewed spotlight on garment sewing

Insights into the new B 7 Series PRO lineup and upgrade opportunities

Enrollment for the Twilight Garden Block of the Month, specially designed for BERNINA 990 owners

Expert Q&A and product tips from Hayley Grzych

"Our community shares a common bond of BERNINA love," Alfonzetti added. "It's a great time to gather, celebrate, and learn."

The Mt. Kisco event continues the BERNINA mission to support local dealers while providing customers with unforgettable, hands-on experiences. Attendees will have the chance to explore how cutting-edge technology meets timeless craftsmanship, whether they're quilting, sewing garments, or exploring embroidery. For more information and to register, visit Pins and Needles' website or call (914) 666-0824.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, August 14th, 2025

Time: 1 PM - 4 PM

Location: Pins and Needles – 128 Radio Circle Drive, Mt. Kisco, NY 10549

Cost to Attend: Free to attend with registration strongly encouraged.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

