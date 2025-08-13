BERNINA Roadshow Heads to North Shore Quilting for One Inspiring Day of Creativity and Innovation

North Shore Quilting, an authorized BERNINA Excellence Dealer, invites makers to experience the newest BERNINA machines, connect with experts, and reignite their creativity
HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proud authorized BERNINA Excellence Dealer, North Shore Quilting, is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting the BERNINA Roadshow on August 15th, 2025. This special one-day event brings the manufacturer's top-tier technology directly to the North Shore Quilting community, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to explore new machines, learn from BERNINA educators, and engage with fellow creators.
"Hosting the BERNINA Roadshow felt like a natural fit for us," said the team at North Shore Quilting. "We're always looking for ways to bring innovation, education, and excitement to our community. BERNINA's commitment to precision, quality, and creativity mirrors our own, and this event is the perfect opportunity to showcase that shared passion."
What Attendees Can Expect:
- Live product demos of the brand-new BERNINA 7 PRO Series and reimagined B 3 Series machines
- Hands-on exploration of next-generation sewing and embroidery features
- Exclusive education from BERNINA experts and educators
- Special offers, creative project ideas, and goodie bags
"This is more than just a product launch—it's an experience," added Jessica Chin, co-owner of North Shore Quilting. "There's nothing like seeing these capabilities in action. The 'aha' moments are what we live for as educators and creators."
Attendees will discover intuitive tools like the BERNINA Pinpoint Laser, next generation stitchprecision² Technology, and enhanced user interfaces that open up endless creative possibilities.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, August 15th, 2025
Time: 2 PM - 4 PM
Location: North Shore Quilting, 160 E. Main St., STE 1, Huntington, NY
Cost to Attend: Free to attend
ABOUT BERNINA
BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.
