BERNINA Roadshow Heads to North Shore Quilting for One Inspiring Day of Creativity and Innovation

What Attendees Can Expect:

Live product demos of the brand-new BERNINA 7 PRO Series and reimagined B 3 Series machines





Hands-on exploration of next-generation sewing and embroidery features





Exclusive education from BERNINA experts and educators





Special offers, creative project ideas, and goodie bags

"This is more than just a product launch—it's an experience," added Jessica Chin, co-owner of North Shore Quilting. "There's nothing like seeing these capabilities in action. The 'aha' moments are what we live for as educators and creators."

Attendees will discover intuitive tools like the BERNINA Pinpoint Laser, next generation stitchprecision² Technology, and enhanced user interfaces that open up endless creative possibilities.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, August 15th, 2025

Time: 2 PM - 4 PM

Location: North Shore Quilting, 160 E. Main St., STE 1, Huntington, NY

Cost to Attend: Free to attend

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

