BERNINA's "Magic is Coming" Campaign Wins Top Honors at Ragan PR Daily's 2025 Awards

Flagship B 990 launch recognized as Campaign of the Year

AURORA, Ill., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BERNINA of America's "Magic is Coming" campaign for the BERNINA 990 sewing machine has been named Campaign of the Year at Ragan PR Daily's 2025 Social Media & Digital Awards.

The "Magic is Coming" campaign was awarded Campaign of the Year, spotlighting BERNINA's innovative approach to digital engagement and product launch strategy.

Ragan PR Daily's Social Media & Digital Awards recognize the most innovative and effective digital communications campaigns of the year, honoring organizations and teams that have raised the bar in creativity, strategy, and measurable impact.

"From the start, our vision was to create more than a launch—we wanted to build a sense of magic and curiosity across the sewing community," said Michaelynn Rose, vice president of marketing, BERNINA of America. "This recognition affirms that creativity and connection resonate as powerfully as the product itself."

About the Winning Campaign: "Magic is Coming"

To introduce its flagship BERNINA 990, the company took a bold approach: build anticipation through mystery. A steady stream of teasers, exclusive VIP incentives, and dealer-driven social content created buzz without revealing details of the machine itself. The strategy generated unprecedented excitement, sparking thousands of online interactions, energizing dealers nationwide, and setting a new benchmark for how the sewing industry approaches product launches.

With this recognition, BERNINA continues to cement its reputation as a leader in sewing innovation, blending world-class machines with imaginative marketing that connects deeply with its community.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers, and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

