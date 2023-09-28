Bertone Piccini LLP, a New Jersey Law Firm, Expands Team with Two New Associates

"We are excited to welcome Jordyn and Brooke to our growing team of attorneys," said founding partner Jeremy Piccini. "They will help support the firm's growing roster of clients, and we look forward to their valuable contributions to our continued success." Tweet this

Brooke Hodgins received her Juris Doctorate from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law where she was a Dean's Merit Scholar while serving as a student author for the New York Real Estate Law Reporter and staff editor for the Cardozo Journal of Equal Rights and Social Justice. Hodgins later worked as a legal extern in the Criminal Division for Bergen County Superior Court Judge James X. Sattley. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Criminology and Criminal Justice.

"I'm thrilled to join the exceptional team at Bertone Piccini LLP," said Hodgins. "The firm's commitment to excellence aligns with my professional aspirations. I look forward to contributing my skills and dedication to further contribute to the firm's success."

Joining the firm as an associate, Jordyn Michaels received her Juris Doctorate from Rutgers Law School where she was a Dean's Merit Scholar and a Judge Sybil Moses Scholar. She worked as a student attorney at the Education and Health Law Clinic and served as managing editor of the Rutgers Computer and Technology Journal. Michaels was also a legal intern in the New Jersey Attorney General's Division of Consumer Affairs. She graduated magna cum laude from La Salle University with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics, Philosophy and Economics.

"Bertone Piccini is well known as a leading law firm in North Jersey specializing in business transactions, commercial real estate, litigation, employment and estate planning, among many other areas of expertise," said Michaels. "I'm excited to jumpstart my career and contribute to the firm's relationships with the business community."

Since its founding in 2011 by Grace C. Bertone and Jeremy S. Piccini, the firm has expanded to include 14 attorneys, with practice areas including commercial real estate, corporate and business transactions, litigation, personal injury, labor and employment, estate planning, estate administration and more. Recently, the firm has grown tremendously in providing outside general counsel services to startup and mid-sized businesses and real estate developers.

Bertone Piccini LLP is certified by the state of New Jersey as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), by the State Department of Transportation as a Disadvantaged Business Entity (DBE), by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a WBE, and by the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF).

Based in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, Bertone Piccini opened in 2011 and has grown into practice areas including business transactions (including M&A), commercial real estate (including land use and redevelopment), litigation, personal injury, labor and employment, estate planning, estate administration, and more. The firm's primary mission is to provide high-quality, creative, practical and effective legal advice to individuals and businesses alike. The firm strives to serve as the primary resource and partner in all aspects of clients' business growth and development. Bertone Piccini believes in working hard for the success of its clients and the firm, by encouraging an entrepreneurial approach in development and in attracting, developing and retaining exceptional professionals. For more information, head to http://www.bertonepiccini.com.

