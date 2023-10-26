Best Company for Business gains new momentum with rebrand to Snoball

Best Company for Business, a word-of-mouth marketing software for home service companies, recently announced that it will move forward under a new name — Snoball. This new name better reflects its goal to assist companies in creating forward momentum through a strong word-of-mouth marketing strategy.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Company for Business, a word-of-mouth marketing software for home service companies, recently announced that it will move forward under a new name — Snoball. This rebrand reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, growth, and an unwavering dedication to its customers.

Best Company for Business was developed in 2019 as a reputation marketing platform. Over the last several years, the company has increased its service offerings to include review collection, a comprehensive widget library, reputation asset builders, and, most recently, automated referral generation.

With this growth, it became a complete word-of-mouth marketing software, boasting all the principal elements of a great word-of-mouth marketing strategy — reviews, reputation marketing, and referrals. Todd Jensen, VP of Marketing, explains, "Now that we had all these critical tools, we wanted a name that would convey the momentum a powerful word-of-mouth marketing strategy can give a company."

The name Snoball references the well-known "snowball effect," describing a situation that grows in significance as it progresses, like a snowball in motion gathers more snow and increases in size. Snoball's new logo portrays a right triangle with a circle hovering above the slope, conveying a snowball rolling down a hill.

The company's word-of-mouth marketing tools are meant to cause a snowball effect for their partners' online reputation. Happy customers provide referrals and leave positive reviews, which are turned into marketing assets, which in turn lead to more happy customers.

In response to what makes Snoball unique, Jensen says, "We nurture customer conversations over time. A customer can't think of anyone to refer right now? No problem! We'll ask for a review instead and keep in touch. Then, when the time is right, they'll send over a referral."

Current customers of Best Company for Business have nothing to fear with this rebrand. All of the tools that are currently available to them will continue to serve them from the same software, just under a cooler name.

Snoball is dedicated to helping its customers succeed and offers a podcast, newsletter, and content hub to provide tips and tricks from experts. The Client Success team is also always ready to chat and help customers navigate through the Results Academy, a series of video tutorials explaining each feature available in the Snoball platform. These resources are available to assist customers in creating and maintaining momentum in their word-of-mouth marketing efforts.

About Snoball

Snoball is a SaaS product that assists users in developing an intricate and automated word-of-mouth marketing strategy. Features within the platform allow customers to automatically generate referrals, create marketing assets, and collect reviews from their happy customers.

