Best Dad Ever (No Takebacks!) Turns Real-Life Girl Dad Moments into a Must-Have Back-to-School Read

An Amazon favorite, this funny and heartwarming dad and daughter book was inspired by a viral real-life moment. Best Dad Ever (No Takebacks!) captures the chaos, laughter, and messy magic of being a dad.
LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by the messy, magical bond between a dad and daughter, Best Dad Ever (No Takebacks!) is capturing hearts as the perfect bedtime read for families—and a timely back-to-school gift for dads who show up, even without a parenting manual.
The idea sparked on a summer walk to the park, when author Mike Wang's daughter, Kiara (nicknamed Ga), turned to him and shouted, "Best Dad Ever! No Takebacks!" From that moment on, she repeated it after big and small moments—riding her bike, cleaning up spills, and finishing swimming lessons. Her spontaneous phrase for love and approval became the heart of the book.
"In real life, she'd randomly yell 'Best Dad Ever!' after I helped her do something simple," says Wang. "That joy stuck with me—and I started turning our chaos into something lyrical, lasting, and fun to read."
In the story, a spirited daughter doles out her "Best Dad Ever" medal to a goofy, loving dad who tells made-up princess stories at the bus stop, scratches her back at bedtime, and always seems to step in just in time. The book ends with a heartfelt twist as the daughter crowns her dad on stage—just before he kneels to deliver a message every child should hear.
A short clip of a reader flipping through the book has gained over 10,000 views across Instagram and TikTok, drawing comments like "full of heart," "perfect gift for Dad," and "my daughter always wants to find the medal!"
A Hidden Medal Makes It Interactive
Adding a layer of fun to the heartfelt story is a hidden surprise tucked into the illustrations: the "Greatest Dad Medal." Children are invited to search for the medal on each page, making the reading experience even more engaging. It turns the book into a keepsake and a game—one that kids love to revisit at bedtime or story time.
"My daughter's favorite part is hunting for the medal," says one reviewer. "We've read it ten times and she still squeals when she spots it."
What Readers Are Saying
"My daughter loves this book! She laughs at the silly parts and always wants to find the medal."
"Sweet, funny, and full of heart! I could vividly feel the author's love for his daughter."
"As a father, the resonance was perfect."
"Fun, enjoyable read for dads and their children!"
"Special book for any dad and daughter!"
Best Dad Ever (No Takebacks!) is available now on Amazon:
About the Author
Mike Wang lives in Los Angeles with his daughter Ga, whose spunky spirit, big heart, and everyday adventures inspired the book. He's a first-time children's author, full-time dad, and proud recipient of a very real "Best Dad Ever" medal.
