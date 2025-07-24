Best Dad Ever (No Takebacks!) Turns Real-Life Girl Dad Moments into a Must-Have Back-to-School Read

"That joy stuck with me—and I started turning our chaos into something lyrical, lasting, and fun to read." – Mike Wang, Author Post this

In the story, a spirited daughter doles out her "Best Dad Ever" medal to a goofy, loving dad who tells made-up princess stories at the bus stop, scratches her back at bedtime, and always seems to step in just in time. The book ends with a heartfelt twist as the daughter crowns her dad on stage—just before he kneels to deliver a message every child should hear.

A short clip of a reader flipping through the book has gained over 10,000 views across Instagram and TikTok, drawing comments like "full of heart," "perfect gift for Dad," and "my daughter always wants to find the medal!"

A Hidden Medal Makes It Interactive

Adding a layer of fun to the heartfelt story is a hidden surprise tucked into the illustrations: the "Greatest Dad Medal." Children are invited to search for the medal on each page, making the reading experience even more engaging. It turns the book into a keepsake and a game—one that kids love to revisit at bedtime or story time.

"My daughter's favorite part is hunting for the medal," says one reviewer. "We've read it ten times and she still squeals when she spots it."

What Readers Are Saying

"My daughter loves this book! She laughs at the silly parts and always wants to find the medal."

"Sweet, funny, and full of heart! I could vividly feel the author's love for his daughter."

"As a father, the resonance was perfect."

"Fun, enjoyable read for dads and their children!"

"Special book for any dad and daughter!"

Best Dad Ever (No Takebacks!) is available now on Amazon:

https://a.co/d/iEmR8tH

About the Author

Mike Wang lives in Los Angeles with his daughter Ga, whose spunky spirit, big heart, and everyday adventures inspired the book. He's a first-time children's author, full-time dad, and proud recipient of a very real "Best Dad Ever" medal.

Media Contact:

Mike Wang

Email: [email protected]

Phone: Available upon request

