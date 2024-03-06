Best Equipment & Welding to open new facility in Jeffersonville, IN

"The addition of the new service facility in Jeffersonville helps us better support our existing and new customers with a footprint in the southern Indiana and nearby areas," Post this

The 8,000 square foot Jeffersonville facility is located at 539 Champion Road, Jeffersonville, IN, and is scheduled for a March 2024 opening.

Founded in 1983, Best Equipment and Welding has been an industry leader in the manufacturing of custom fabrication solutions and loading dock equipment, products, and services. Their 21,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, IN provides superior custom fabrication, welding and precision machining services to an extensive client base that includes Fortune 500 companies, hospitals, schools and smaller entrepreneurial ventures, many of whom have been clients for 30+ years. All work is performed by a team of highly skilled and certified fabricators, welders, and engineers, all to the total satisfaction of their clients.

