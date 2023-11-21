Best Friends and Founders of Daphane Limoncello Share Why Friendsgiving Is Not Just For The Holidays!

"And each time, I've left stuffed with gratitude for the gift of friendship."- Gabriel "Gabe" Betrand Post this

Their friendship, born out of a "dance mom" support system, has led to a decade-long sisterhood that includes family time and fabulous vacations like the one on the shores of the Amalfi Coast in the summer of 2022 and the birthplace of the idea for Daphane Limoncello! Just over a year later, the two award-winning beverages, Daphane Limoncello, and Daphane Raspberry Berrycello, are now centerpieces in the besties' Friendsgiving festivities. These two pioneering executives, mothers and wives, are ready to share their best tips for hosting your holiday affair and why they find these occasions so special.

So what is Friendsgiving? Heralded as a specially curated Thanksgiving that breaks the norms of the annual third Thursday in November traditions. Friendsgiving is a judgment-free zone and a gathering involving potluck dishes and your best buddies! It can be on any day of the week and, as the "Limoncello Ladies" say, can be done at any time of the year. Planning time together with their inner circle, or their "fierce squad" as they call them, is essential to their soul and food for their mental health. We typically think of holidays as lonely and hard for some people. Still, there are other times when breaking out your favorite dishes and corralling your favorite people in one place can be comforting and supportive.

The sole purpose of Friendsgiving is to create an environment of love and comfort, sometimes when we don't expect it. In these safe spaces, thoughtful conversations express solidarity and affirm the attendees' worth by celebrating each other unconditionally. Shining a light and expressing gratitude for the little things that go unnoticed daily. In a world where social media is home to showing the "snippets" of one's life, these intimate gatherings allow for an authentic view into the entire movie of the world you and your closest friends can share.

Taia and Daphane like to use these opportunities to give each other flowers and celebrate the unsung heroes of their lives who selflessly do good deeds like bringing food to a friend who is sick or grieving, providing a light-hearted moment of laughter at the loss of a job, or simply reminding each other that someone chooses to love you as you are, "flaws and all" are what make these gatherings magical. Friendsgiving is the perfect place to share personal victories while reliving life's funniest moments and "cutting up" as you make new memories, all while sharing great food, drinks, and beautiful spaces.

Tips for your Friendsgiving:

1) Location, Location, Location- Typically, the hostess with the spare bedroom and plenty of room for sprawling, lounging, and napping gets the honors. However, the most essential factors are spaces where everyone feels safe, cozy, and equipped with a kitchen for all the delicious food and beverages.

2) Designate The Details- Although most friends know each other's strengths and weaknesses, it is best to designate who is bringing what, when, and where you are meeting, and the guest list.

3) Options Please- The holidays are when everyone wants to eat their favorite foods. To not overdo it and ensure everyone is covered, it's best to provide options in advance.

4) Try New Things- Experimentation can be hit or miss, but trying new things can also be fun. This is especially true in the beverage department, so grabbing a new drink recipe when trotting out your favorite bottle can make for a great event. And, of course, Daphane Limoncello and Berrycello certainly fit the bill here!

5) Rideshare or Sleep Over- Finally, the hostess should plan for friends to sleep over, and if not, make sure that appropriate transportation has been arranged to get everyone home safely. A significant other, family member, or ridesharing is easily the way to go.

Whether you are hosting the event, attending a modified version with co-workers, or coming up with your unique spin, remember that the most essential part of Friendsgiving is your FRIENDS!

