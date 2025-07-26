Top Gold IRA Firms Ranked 2025

NEW YORK, July 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRAEmpire, a trusted authority on precious metals investments, is pleased to announce its annual "Best Gold IRA Companies 2025" rankings. This year's evaluation highlights firms offering outstanding service, compliance, pricing, and security for clients seeking tax-advantaged retirement options with physical precious metals.

Augusta Precious Metals– Securing the top spot, Augusta earned high marks across all categories: seamless account setup, transparent fee structure, large selection of IRS-approved gold products, and superior storage partnerships.

Goldencrest Metals – A close second, Goldencrest shines with competitive pricing, dedicated customer support, and an extensive educational platform for investors at every stage.

"Investors prioritize trust, transparency, and cost-effectiveness when considering a Gold IRA," said Ryan Paulson, Editorial Director at IRAEmpire. "Augusta Precious Metals led this year's pack, offering a balanced and streamlined experience from start to finish. Goldencrest Metals follows closely, earning strong praise for its educational tools and attention to customer care."

Evaluation Methodology

IRAEmpire's analysts conducted a rigorous review of more than 30 precious metals IRA facilitators. Each was assessed using a weighted scoring system based on:

Fees & Pricing – including setup, annual custody, and markup margins.

Product Range – availability of IRS-compliant bullion and coins.

Service & Support – clarity of guidance, responsiveness, and online account tools.

Storage & Security – secure, insured vault options with multiple locations.

Educational Resources – forums, articles, and webinars for investor decision-making.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire is a premier resource for retirement investors navigating the complexities of alternative assets. With a commitment to unbiased analysis and data-driven ratings, IRAEmpire delivers annual rankings, research tools, and expert advice on precious metals, real estate, and more.

