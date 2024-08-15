Best-in-Class Monitoring Partnership: A 2nd Chance and SCRAM Systems to Exhibit at GPACS

"This event provides an ideal platform for us to demonstrate how our combined strengths offer unparalleled support to community supervision professionals in Georgia. Together, we're setting a new standard for monitoring services." Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with SCRAM Systems for the GPACS Conference," said Lyndi Schmidt, Director of Operations at A 2nd Chance Monitoring. "This event provides an ideal platform for us to demonstrate how our combined strengths offer unparalleled support to community supervision professionals in Georgia. Together, we're setting a new standard for monitoring services."

The GPACS Conference is a key event for professionals in the community supervision, corrections and misdemeanor probation sectors. It offers a unique opportunity for learning, networking and exploring the latest advancements in the field. A 2nd Chance Monitoring and SCRAM Systems' joint booth will feature examples of their integrated monitoring solutions, providing attendees with insights into how these technologies can enhance their operations and outcomes.

"Partnering with A 2nd Chance Monitoring aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge technology that empowers professionals in the community supervision field," said Josh Aston, Chief Marketing Officer of SCRAM Systems. "We look forward to showcasing how our products, combined with A 2nd Chance's exceptional service, can help agencies achieve their goals more efficiently and effectively."

Attendees are encouraged to visit A 2nd Chance Monitoring and SCRAM Systems at their booth to learn more about their comprehensive solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of community supervision professionals.

ABOUT A 2nd Chance Monitoring:

A 2nd Chance Monitoring is dedicated to providing top-tier electronic monitoring services across the United States. With a focus on exceptional customer service and cutting-edge technology, A 2nd Chance Monitoring offers comprehensive solutions that support community supervision and ensure public safety. For more information, visit http://www.a2ndchancemonitoring.com.

