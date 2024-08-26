Best Lawyers in America Selects Eight Hallett & Perrin Attorneys for 2025 List of Honorees

"Year in and year out, we offer our clients consistent exemplary legal service for all aspects of their businesses," said Leland C. de la Garza, Hallett & Perrin's president and managing shareholder. "It's an honor to have that dedication recognized."

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Best Lawyers in America has selected eight Hallett & Perrin attorneys for recognition on its 2025 list of outstanding lawyers. They are:

Mr Danze is celebrating his inaugural year on the list; Mr. Aderhold, Mr. de la Garza, and Mr. Perrin have been named to the publication for at least five years. Mr. Hallett has been included for 11 years, and Ms. Cowdrey and Mr. Luxen have been recognized for more than 15 years each.

Additionally, Jesse Beck is claiming another spot on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list for commercial litigation. Ones to Watch recognizes attorneys in the early stages of their careers.

"Year in and year out, we offer our clients consistent exemplary legal service for all aspects of their businesses," said Mr. de la Garza, the firm's president and managing shareholder. "It's an honor to have that dedication recognized."

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional knowledge and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in good standing. "Ones to Watch" follows a similar methodology.

About Hallett & Perrin

Hallett & Perrin is an established, Dallas law firm serving business clients with multiple legal needs, including general corporate law, securities law, commercial real estate, litigation, health care, ERISA litigation, employment law, tax law, and trusts and estate planning. The firm was recognized for its expertise in Dispute Resolution by Chambers Regional Spotlight, which highlights Texas firms with fewer than 50 partners that provide "a credible alternative to Big Law." In addition, Hallett & Perrin is consistently recognized by Best Law Firms for its work in corporate law, employment law, ERISA litigation, and labor and employment litigation. For more information, visit hallettperrin.com.

Media Contact

Amy Boardman Hunt, Hallett & Perrin, 1 2148018116, [email protected]

SOURCE Hallett & Perrin