Best Methods for Destroying SSDs and HDDs Securely Now More Accessible as Phiston Technologies Opens European Hub

Enterprise data centers and large-scale cloud operations now have expanded access to the best methods for destroying SSDs and HDDs securely, as Phiston Technologies establishes a centralized European hub in Stockholm, Sweden, to serve EMEA clients more rapidly.

CHANTILLY, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phiston Technologies, a manufacturer of patented physical data destruction and IT asset disposition equipment, announced its European hub in Stockholm, Sweden, is now fully operational for shipping, maintenance and mobile destruction services.

The expansion reflects growing demand among hyperscalers, cloud providers and large technology companies for dependable on-site secure data destruction of end-of-life HDDs and SSDs. Each of these drives, from the smallest to the largest, carries a digital story, a legacy of critical operations and sensitive information that demands a secure, final chapter.

What Are the Best Methods for Destroying SSDs and HDDs Securely?

Physical destruction is the most dependable approach for enterprise-level secure data destruction, particularly for organizations managing end-of-life media at high volume. When a data center retires thousands of server drives at the end of an asset life cycle, a documented chain of custody and physical destruction protocol are essential. Without them, decommissioned drives can expose the organization to significant data breach risk and liability.

Phiston Technologies offers HDD and SSD destruction equipment engineered for large-scale enterprise environments. Key physical destruction methods available through the company include:

Physical shredding: The MediaDice A2 All Media Disintegrator reduces SSDs, HDDs, switches and laptops to a 2mm particle size, helping organizations adhere to DIN 66399 Level 3 and NIST SP 800-88 standards for high-security data sanitization.

High-force crushing: The MediaVise HDD Destroyer applies 40,000 pounds of force to destroy hard drives in 30 seconds, with a lifespan of over 100,000 uses and no blade replacement required.

High-volume batch processing: The MediaDice SSD Disintegrator-2C supports up to 25 drives per batch, making it an efficient option for large data centers managing ongoing asset decommissioning.

Why Does Drive Type Determine Which Secure Destruction Method to Use?

Not all secure destruction methods work for every media type. Degaussing uses powerful magnetic fields to disrupt stored data and works on magnetic hard drives, but it is ineffective on solid-state drives, which do not rely on magnetic domains for data storage. Enterprise IT teams managing mixed-media environments need dedicated SSD destruction equipment to ensure complete data sanitization across all drive types.

Phiston Technologies builds its equipment with NSA guidelines in mind and abides by DIN 66399 Level 3 to provide an additional level of security during destruction, supporting audit-trail reporting and certificate-of-destruction documentation. For enterprises acquiring multiple units, the company offers bulk pricing on orders of five or more MediaDice A2 machines, a one-year warranty, 24/7 service support and white-glove delivery, including on-site setup.

More information on secure HDD and SSD destruction solutions for enterprise environments can be found on Phiston Technologies' website.

About Phiston Technologies

Phiston Technologies designs and manufactures patented physical data destruction equipment for enterprise data centers, cloud providers, government agencies and IT asset disposition operations. Its product line includes HDD destroyers, SSD disintegrators and all-media shredders built to help organizations adhere to GDPR, HIPAA, NIST SP 800-88 and DIN 66399 Level 3 security standards.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Phiston Technologies, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://phiston.com/

SOURCE Phiston Technologies