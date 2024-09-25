Best-of-Suite vs. Best-of-Breed: Choosing the Right Procurement AP Automation Tech for Your Organization

This live webinar, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., features Wesleyan University and Unimarket for a comprehensive discussion on the critical factors technical professionals must consider when evaluating procurement and AP automation technology solutions. Post this

Live Webinar Overview:

NERCOMP's live webinar is designed to explore the key differences and benefits of managing procurement and AP automation through an ERP system versus a best-of-breed solution.

Geared towards NERCOMP's technical audience, the live webinar will cover:

ERP Systems: Discover the benefits of a centralized approach, such as reduced data silos and enhanced alignment for organizations seeking an all-in-one platform.

eProcurement and AP Automation Systems: Uncover the advanced capabilities of specialized solutions, including superior spend management, streamlined supplier networks, automated invoicing, electronic payments, and enhanced contract compliance.

Learning Objectives:

Participants will gain a clear understanding of:

Procurement and AP automation in ERP systems versus best-of-breed solutions.

How best-of-breed systems optimize processes, elevate supplier management, and boost compliance and user adoption.

The technical and integration challenges of scaling ERP and best-of-breed solutions within broader IT ecosystems.

Speakers:

Kevin Kane , Director of Enterprise Systems, Wesleyan University : Kevin Kane oversees the implementation and management of enterprise technologies at Wesleyan University , supporting the institution's strategic goals. With over 12 years of experience in higher education IT, Kevin brings expertise in system integrations, critical thinking, and process optimization. He has advanced through roles such as Associate Director and Manager of Student Systems & Web Applications. Additionally, Kevin serves as an Infantry Officer in the Army National Guard, holding key leadership positions including Battalion Executive Officer, demonstrating his skills in operations and training management.

, Director of Enterprise Systems, : oversees the implementation and management of enterprise technologies at , supporting the institution's strategic goals. With over 12 years of experience in higher education IT, Kevin brings expertise in system integrations, critical thinking, and process optimization. He has advanced through roles such as Associate Director and Manager of Student Systems & Web Applications. Additionally, Kevin serves as an Infantry Officer in the Army National Guard, holding key leadership positions including Battalion Executive Officer, demonstrating his skills in operations and training management. Valerie Kane , Controller, Wesleyan University

Valerie Nye is the Controller at Wesleyan University in Middletown , CT, where she leads a team responsible for payroll, accounts payable, grants, purchasing, and student accounts. With over two decades of experience at Wesleyan , Valerie plays a key role in managing the financial operations of the institution. Prior to joining Wesleyan in 1997, she worked as an auditor with KPMG , specializing in higher education and not-for-profit organizations.

, Controller, KPMG Brian Sweeney , Head of Integrations, Unimarket: Brian Sweeney is responsible for Unimarket's integration projects, overseeing all technical aspects of the implementation process. With 14 years at Unimarket, Brian has led dozens of customer implementations and successfully integrated Unimarket with various ERP systems. His expertise ensures seamless integration and customization for each client.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration Link: https://nercomp.org/learn-network/events/Ap_Unimarket/

Note: This free webinar is only available to NERCOMP members.

This event is ideal for procurement and technical professionals seeking to understand the nuances of these technology solutions and how to choose the right one for their organization. The webinar will include a Q&A session where attendees can engage with experts from Unimarket and Wesleyan University.

About NERCOMP

NERCOMP (Northeast Regional Computing Program) is a leading organization dedicated to promoting information technology and innovation across higher education and research institutions. By offering a wide range of professional development opportunities, networking events, and collaborative forums, NERCOMP empowers its members to leverage technology solutions that enhance learning, research, and operations in education.

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management solutions. Turning chaos into clarity, Unimarket's comprehensive spend management suite significantly improves visibility, enables compliance, and eliminates maverick spending, transforming the source-to-pay processes of global organizations.

Recognized for its industry-leading customer support, Unimarket's easy-to-use cloud-based solution connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with sourcing, purchasing, contracts, invoice management and payments — all in one integrated spend management platform.

Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries, including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit Unimarket.com.

