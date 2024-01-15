Best Pie in America for 65 Years: Village Inn Celebrates 65th Anniversary, Launching Remodel Effort With 13 Restaurants Already Refreshed

The legacy restaurant franchise is revamping its visual identity and expanding the business model as it maintains its status as a beloved community favorite and the best place to get pie — confirmed by EatThis, NotThat #1 Ranking.

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a history reaching back over six decades, Village Inn, the 120-unit restaurant franchise concept, has built a strong identity and great reputation for its made-from-scratch pancakes, piping hot coffee and best-in-the-nation pie. This year, Village Inn took on a substantial remodeling effort to reimagine the brand in a more modern light while maintaining the cozy, welcoming feel of a local restaurant for which it is known and loved.

"This is a reinvestment in a legacy brand that has stood the test of time," said Al Hank, co-chief operating officer. "We have a core foundation of great food, great pie and homey hospitality, and we're very driven by the localized markets. Our goal with the refresh was not to change the legacy of what Village Inn is but certainly to bring the look and feel of the concept into today's day and age."

The remodel brings changes ranging from menu adjustments to an update to the operating model, all in an effort to welcome new demographics without distancing itself from the loyal customer base that knows and loves Village Inn for what it is.

Structural-type changes that will allow Village Inn to operate in new markets accompany other adjustments that guests will feel more immediately. The brand is updating its visual identity, rolling out new signage, logos and exterior models, and the experience inside the restaurants will place an even bigger spotlight on its beloved pies (ranked best in the nation).

Village Inn has also made some operational updates to cater to what Hank refers to as "the hospitality of today." In the breakfast and lunch segment specifically, speed and efficiency is important. The team has rolled out new technology in both front and back-of-house, including tableside payment and handheld technology to reduce ticket times and improve the guest experience.

"Village Inns still have that same familiar vibe and comfort food that I was eating when I visited Village Inn at 1 a.m. as a teenager," added Ray Zandi, vice president of business development. "That familiarity and high quality of food is still there, but now it comes with a bit more of a contemporary refresh, which I think is very necessary as a business evolves."

The evolution also brings an update to the breakfast staples Village Inn has long been known for, keeping pancakes, eggs and hot coffee on the menu while adding timely items to cater to unique guest preferences, including different breakfast foods and new craft coffee beverages.

"On the food innovation side, we've certainly introduced what I would argue are breakfast and lunch staples of today like avocado toast and cheesecake-stuffed French toast," explained Hank. "We've also created some new menu items that utilize our most popular pies with a twist, and we've added more health-conscious, lighter fare, as well, which is pretty popular in the breakfast segment right now."

These refreshes have built strong momentum in a system full of passionate franchisees. With 13 locations remodeled and two units opened this year, the team is planning to remodel another eight to 10 in 2024 and has another three restaurants in the pipeline.

With over 80% of its franchisees serving as multi-unit owners, it's clear that the Village Inn system is quite healthy, and it has a bright trajectory in its future with both franchisees and the franchisor consistently reinvesting in the system.

"This is my first and only job," said Danny Lehan, a multi-unit owner who started with the brand as a busboy. "It has been 33 years, and I'm still in love with the brand. The brand is something that is active in the community. It is something that you feel just besides eating and drinking. It's something that we have great passion for."

This year, Village Inn plans to continue growing, bringing a refreshed version of the welcoming local diner model guests know and love to more communities nationwide.

"Our goal for the future is to continue our reinvestment into the existing portfolio and partnerships with our franchisees to grow out their markets, while finding the right opportunities for growth and expansion with new franchisees," said Hank. "There's a lot of white space out there that presents an opportunity for Village Inn, and our goal is to find restaurateurs that are looking to start or add to their portfolio with a fantastic brand."

Village Inn is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ). Founded in 1958 in Denver, Colorado, Village Inn Pancake House offered made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, fresh eggs, bacon and steaming hot coffee. The welcoming local restaurant and its delicious breakfast foods quickly became a favorite of permanent residents and vacationers alike, and co-founders Merton "Andy" Anderson and Jim Mola began fielding questions about franchising opportunities. After an ad placement in The Wall Street Journal, the brand's first franchised location began operating in 1961. For over 60 years, Village Inn has been revered for its breakfast, which is available all day, lunch, dinner and widely celebrated pies, and it has now grown to a system of over 100 restaurants, all of which offer a cozy atmosphere for guests to enjoy their favorite comfort foods.

