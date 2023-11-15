Best Practice Institute announces the 2024 Excellence 1000 Index with Newsweek

"The corporations in the Newsweek Excellence 1000 inspire all business leaders, demonstrating that they can not only achieve financial success but can also put emphasis and commitment on social and environmental responsibilities," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. Post this

The Best Practice Institute has analyzed over half a million data points and developed a proprietary scoring system to measure financial performance, customer and employee satisfaction, environmental commitments, and social responsibility to build the first Excellence 1000 Index. Companies have been assessed on critical criteria, including:

Employee Rating: How employees perceive their employer.

Customer Rating: How customers view its products, services, and ethics.

ESG Risk Rating & Ethical Impact: An analysis of the company's environmental, social, and governance risks, combined with its ethical footprint.

ISO Standards Adherence: Compliance with international quality and safety standards.

R&D Spending: Investment in innovation and the future.

Global Compact Status: Alignment with the UN's principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

BBB Rating & Accreditation (for small companies): Recognizing smaller entities that meet the Better Business Bureau's standards.

Number of Customer Complaints: A transparent look at customer grievances, shedding light on a corporation's commitment to rectification and improvement.

"Doing good business means more than just turning a profit. In our fast-paced economy, it can be easy to lose sight of the value of companies that strive to be good for customers, employees, and society at large," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "The Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index takes a 360-degree look at companies, assessing what their employees say about the company, how customers view their products, and how well the business is run regarding safety, sustainability, diversity, and innovation. Our goal is to provide our readers with an informed view of the firms living up to the highest standards."

To learn more about the Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index, check out https://vimeo.com/872529012.

The core mission of Best Practice Institute for over twenty years is to assess and identify companies that stand out through social responsibility, ethics, and exemplary business practices. The path to commercial success can be clear of compromises. And with initiatives like this, corporations that choose the higher road will no longer remain unsung heroes. They will be celebrated and emulated, and most importantly, they will redefine what 'business as usual' truly means.

For more information, visit us at https://excellence.bestpracticeinstitute.org/.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership development center, think tank, product development incubator, solutions provider, peer network, research institute, and online learning portal with over 10,000 corporate and individual learning members worldwide. BPI's subscriber base includes over 42,000 managers, coaches, directors, VPs, SVPs, and C-suite Executives at Fortune 500 and Global 1000 organizations worldwide.

