Best Practices and Benefits of qPCR Automation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

While contamination can be effectively minimized during the liquid handling steps, manual processes in qPCR experiments inherently bring additional risks of introducing contamination and error, such as adding the wrong sample to the wrong well.

With over 50 years of experience, Gilson has the knowledge, expertise and equipment to support the scientific community in maintaining complete confidence in qPCR sample integrity. In this webinar, attendees will learn the fundamentals of qPCR automation and related techniques, as well as the many benefits that automation brings to the lab. Attendees will discover how labs can implement automation with practically no learning curve.

Join this webinar as the featured speaker, Jeremy Poulet Benedetti, PhD, Applications Specialist at Gilson, will explore strategies for qPCR setup and related workflows using the PIPETMAX® and the best practices for workflow optimization, liquid handling and customization. They will also cover pre-written methods, popular software choices and training opportunities.

Join the live webinar on Friday, November 03, 2023, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Best Practices and Benefits of qPCR Automation.

